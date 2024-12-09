Marvel Rivals review: Fantastic core

There's an argument to made that the hero shooter is a played-out genre. It's a trend that started with Overwatch and has since seen a number of imitators, all coming out to dwindling returns. It would take something truly superheroic to break away from this funk and NetEase Games appears to have done so with Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals, almost unapologetically, borrows the Overwatch formula note-for-note. However, it's the manner in which heroes are designed to be played individually and in tandem with other characters that make it a fascinating entry in a fairly bloated genre.

Assemble



Source: NetEase Games

NetEase mixes in some original lore and some fun comic book ideas for Marvel Rivals' narrative. The story is that Doctor Doom is caught in a multiversal throwdown with his 2099 counterpart. Their conflict has led to the creation of new worlds, which are naturally ripe for multiple game modes. The heroes (and villains) of differing universes do battle across these worlds with the idea being that a showdown with the Dooms is inevitable, though there isn't a single-player component for this to play out just yet.

While single-player goodness is expected in a future timeline, Marvel Rivals is currently a multiplayer fiesta that pits teams of six against one another. On the surface, it plays largely like any other hero shooter with the game's 33-character starting roster taking up a Duelist (DPS), Vanguard (tank), or Strategist (healer) role. There's no strict requirement for team compositions to have a certain number of roles, which can lead to some fun lineups. That's because there are some characters that slightly blend two roles together, like original character Luna Snow working as a healer who can freeze her enemies.

Part of the fun of Rivals is learning what everybody can do and how it fits your specific play style. Hours can be spent on this, in fact, because all 33 playable characters are free to use out of the gate. There's even a feature that allows for customized settings for each individual character, which includes special options for characters with unique movement styles like Spider-Man. With that said, the game does introduce some more complex ideas than straightfoward move sets.

The most interesting idea is Team-Ups, where certain characters will synergize with specific teammates to unlock additional buffs and effects. Hela, for example, can give some extra juice to her brothers, Thor and Loki. Luna Snow can help Iron Fist make the most of chi, unlocking buffs for both of them. Rocket can ride Groot or unlock some extra firepower with his spiritual brother-in-arms, The Punisher. Discovering these synergies and seeing what they do goes a long way in setting Marvel Rivals apart and the only negative is that there's no real way to guarantee you're going to see those bonuses from match-to-match. After all, you can't force the rest of your team to pick the character that synergizes with your main. In this sense, Marvel Rivals is a game where it's sometimes better to party up with friends and walk in with a game plan, especially as the game's Competitive playlist unlocks.

Touring the multiverse

Marvel Rivals may have dozens of playable characters at launch, but the variety doesn't entirely extend to match types and maps. There are three ways to play the game through Quick Match. There's Convoy, which is a basic payload mode; Domination, which has teams fighting for a control point in a best-of-3 scenario; and Convergence, which has teams on offense seeking to capture a series control points across a map. There's also an Arcade-style mode called Conquest, which utilizes different sets of rules, for those who want to shake up the formula a little bit. Lastly, there's a mode that allows users to practice against bots, which is a godsend for anybody learning the ropes with different heroes.

While Marvel Rivals is expected to grow over time, at launch there isn't a lot of variety in terms of landscapes. Players will take on different versions of Tokyo 2099, Yggsgard, Wakanda, the Hydra Charteris Base, and the symbiote world of Klyntar. That's pretty much it. Between the limited number of modes and the small number of maps, Marvel Rivals' variety mainly comes from its heroes and little else. As picturesque as these worlds are, one can only see the same Tokyo 2099 sights so many times before getting bored with them.

One big positive about the game's maps is that they're destructible. Built with Unreal Engine 5, buildings, platforms, and walls can be blown to bits. Since Damage Control apparently doesn't exist in this universe, it forces players to constantly be on the move and goes a long way toward reducing camping behavior. Yes, I was someone who thought I could get away with camping from above after using Moon Knight to grapple to a high ledge and fire away at hapless targets below. Once they got wise to me, they started firing away at my location and while they didn't hit me, they did destroy the ledge, meaning I had to plunge to the ground and engage in more fair combat. It also worked the other way for me, in that I was able to flush sniper characters like Hawkeye and Black Widow out of their hiding places by simply firing away at their location and taking down the terrain around them.

What's interesting about the destructible terrain is that some of it will rebuild itself over time. There's a narrative reason for this, as it's explained that Galacta, the daughter of world-eater Galactus, is helping put the world back together. It's a feature that enhances longer sessions by making players keep an eye out for advantageous positions that may have been reconstructed and also ensuring that there's always more stuff to blow up. After all, that's part of the comic book experience is indiscriminately blowing the battlefield to kingdom come.

On your left

Marvel Rivals is a game that doesn't do a lot that's new in regards to hero shooters, but it gets enough of the little things right to elevate it above its contemporaries. The art style is practically a comic book come to life, which is a nice change from more recent Marvel gaming efforts that have aimed for a more cinematic style. The characters are all fun to learn and it's nice to watch them interact with one another in-between matches.

What's refreshing about Rivals is that there don't appear to be predatory microtransactions, which are usually the kiss of death for a free-to-play game like this. As noted, all 33 of the game's characters are free from the start. There are no pay-to-win mechanics at work with the Battle Passes only offering cosmetic goodies. The main issue with Battle Passes and cosmetics at the moment is that there's no cross-progression available. Whatever platform you're on is the one you've committed to, at least for now. There is cross-platform play for all modes except for Competitive playlists, so hopefully, cross-platform progression will come sometime down the road.

For now, Marvel Rivals is a fine foray into the realm of hero shooters. It's tough to imagine making a splash in such saturated waters, but NetEase has managed to do it with its diverse hero roster, its monetization model, and its usage of destructible worlds. This will be a fun game to watch develop over time, and I'm excited to see where it is at this time next year, but for what it is now, this is a stellar debut.

This review is based on time played in a private pre-launch server on PC with access provided by the publisher. It is also based on time in post-launch public servers played on PlayStation 5. Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and is free-to-play. The game is rated T.