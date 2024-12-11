Hyper Light Breaker sets a January Steam Early Access date Heart Machine's anticipated prequel is finally ready to begin its early access journey.

More than two years have passed since developer Heart Machine first revealed Hyper Light Breaker, a cooperative prequel to the acclaimed Hyper Light Drifter. The wait for its launch on Steam Early Access has been a long one, but it's about to be over. During Wednesday's Day of the Devs: The Game Awards 2024 showcase, the team announced that Hyper Light Breaker is ready to begin its early access journey in January.

Producer Michael Clark made the announcement during a packed Day of the Devs showcase, starting out by re-explaining the Hyper Light Breaker premise. For those unaware, it's a co-op roguelite set decades before the events of the original game. Players will band together to explore the Overgrowth and seek to bring down the Abyss King. Clark added that the development team will endeavor to update Breaker regularly over the course of its early access period.

We've had some experience with Hyper Light Breaker over the course of its long hype cycle. Shacknews was among the outlets who got to go hands-on with an early build back at this year's Game Developers Conference. The game has been delayed numerous times with Heart Machine frequently citing dissatisfaction with its progress, though following its most recent delay, Heart Machine founder Alx Preston pledged to have the early access release ready for "very early next year," a promise that the developer appears to have kept.



Source: Arc Games

Hyper Light Breaker will be available through Steam Early Access on January 14. We'll have more from this year's Day of the Devs showcase, so be sure to watch for a full recap here at Shacknews.