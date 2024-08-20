Hyper Light Breaker is coming to Early Access 'very early next year' The developer isn't quite happy with where the game is and wants to spend some more time polishing the experience.

Hyper Light Breaker’s Steam Early Access release has slipped to 2025. The good news is that the developers at Heart Machine say it will be “very early next year,” so you should hopefully not be waiting too long before you dive into this dramatic sequel.



Source: Heart Machine

On August 20, 2024, Alx Preston, founder and creative director at Heart Machine, took to Steam to announce that Hyper Light Breaker will be coming to Early Access in 2025. In the post, Preston cites the reason for this delay being that the team is not satisfied with where the project currently is, “We don’t want to ship a project, even in Early Access, that we’re not satisfied with on a number of fronts.”

Preston goes on to say that the team believes in “maintaining a sustainable pace of development” rather than risking burning out the team to hit a specific launch date.

Those that cannot wait any longer will be able to get their hands on Hyper Light Breaker and try it out at a few upcoming events:

PlayNYC + AnimeNYC in New York City

XOXO in Portland

Media Indie Exchange in Seattle

DreamHack in Atlanta

MAGFest in Maryland

We’re only just over the halfway point of 2024 and 2025 is looking like an absolutely stacked year for video games. If you want to know more about Breaker, we’ve got a Hyper Light Breaker preview from GDC 2024 you can check out. Stay tuned to our Hyper Light Breaker page for more news, especially as we approach its release into Steam Early Access.