Capcom reveals Onimusha: Way of the Sword for 2026 The samurai-age demon-slaying Onimusha series is coming back with an all-new game coming in 2026.

It’s been a pretty long time since we’ve gotten anything new with Capcom’s Onimusha series, but the developer is bringing the demon-slaying samurai adventure back and we got our first look at it tonight. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a new game coming to the series. We only got cinematics this time, but Capcom confirmed the game is planned for 2026.

Capcom gave us the first trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword at The Game Awards 2024. Though the trailer was mostly focused on cinematics, we did get a look at what looked like Samanosuke Akechi with his mystical gauntlet. He even duels with demon samurai, slays them, and lets the gauntlet swallow their souls, the way it ought to be.

We don’t know much more than what we saw in the trailer, but Onimusha: Way of the Sword is set for 2026, so stay tuned for more details in the months ahead. Follow our Game Awards topic for the latest coverage as well.