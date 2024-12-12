New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

The Game Awards 2024 winners, announcements & trailers

Every single winner from The Game Awards 2024 and all announcement trailers, world premieres, and more.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
The Game Awards
1

The Game Awards 2024 is one of the biggest events of the year, with industry professionals being honored for their efforts in bringing us the very best gaming experiences. As each award is handed out tonight and as every trailer is revealed, you’ll find that information below, updated in real-time until the show is over. So without further ado, let’s dig into the winners, trailers, and announcements.

Note: This article will be live updated during The Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2024 Nominees & Winners

The main reason for this show is to recognize the games, developers, teams, and people responsible for bringing us the content we’ve consumed this year. Below is each of the categories including all nominees and the winners. While we wait, make sure you check out the winners and announcements from The Game Awards 2023.

Game of the Year Winner:

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Action Game Winner: Black Myth: Wukong

Nominees:

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Most Anticipated Game Winner: Grand Theft Auto VI

Nominees:

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Adaptation Winner: Fallout

Nominees:

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Art Direction Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Audio Design Winner: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Community Support Winner: Baldur's Gate 3

Nominees:

  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year Winner: CaseOh

Nominees:

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typical Gamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Debut Indie Game Winner: Balatro

Nominees:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Esports Game Winner: League of Legends

Nominees:

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Winner: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Nominees:

  • Neta "33" Shapira (Tundra Esports, Dota 2)
  • Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike 2)
  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
  • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)
  • Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang (EDward Gaming, Valorant)

Best Esports Team Winner: T1

Nominees:

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • G (League of Legends)
  • Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike 2)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Best Family Game Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Fighting Game Winner: Tekken 8

Nominees:

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8

Best Game Direction Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Games for Impact Winner: Neva

Nominees:

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Indie Game Winner: Balatro

Nominees:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Innovation in Accessibility Winner: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Nominees:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Mobile Game Winner: Balatro

Nominees:

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Player's Voice Winner: Black Myth: Wukong

Nominees:

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Genshin Impact
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best Multiplayer Game Winner: Helldivers 2

Nominees:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Narrative Winner: Metaphor ReFantazio

Nominees:

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Ongoing Game Winner: Helldivers 2

Nominees:

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Performance Winner: Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Nominees:

  • Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle as Max Caufield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Role-Playing Game Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Nominees:

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Score and Music Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Nominees:

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner: EA Sports FC 25

Nominees:

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner: Frostpunk 2

Nominees:

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best VR/AR Game Winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Nominees:

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening VR

The Game Awards 2024 announcements

The Game Awards 2024 might focus on handing out awards, but it’s also packed full of video game news. Below is a look at some of the major announcements from the night, including a breakdown of important information you need to know about these upcoming games.

Pending...

The Game Awards 2024 trailer

Finally, here is every single trailer for every single game that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024.

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

One Move Away

Slay the Spire 2

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle

Thick as Thieves

Shadow Labyrinth

Steel Paws

Tales of the Shire

Stalcraft Operations

Midnight Murder Club

Kyora

Rematch

Solasta 2

The Witcher 4

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Final Fantasy Rebirth to PC

Untitled Project by Ico creator

The Outer Worlds 2

Split Fiction

FragPunk

Killing Floor 3

Steel Hunters

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2

Borderlands 4

Clive Rosfield comes to Tekken 8

Splitgate 2

Virtua Fighter

Project Century

Turok Origins

Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny: new aliens, vehicles & more

Warframe 1999

Palworld Feybreak

Onimushi: Way of the Sword

The First Berserker: Khazan

Arad Dungeon & Fighter

Dying Light: The Beast

Hunt: Showdown 1896 - Post Malone Murder Circus

Fortnite Ballistic

Stage Fright

Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Screamer

Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC

Double Dragon Revive

Den of Wolves

Zenless Zone Zero

Honkai: Star Rail

Sonic Racing Cross Worlds

Mafia The Old Country

Dispatch

Okami Sequel

Developing...

That’s everything shown at The Game Awards 2024, from the winners of all the cateogories and the other nominees in the running to every trailer that was shown. Stay right where you are, because the fun isn’t over, as we have our Shacknews Awards 2024 coming up soon.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola