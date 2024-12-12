The Game Awards 2024 winners, announcements & trailers

The Game Awards 2024 is one of the biggest events of the year, with industry professionals being honored for their efforts in bringing us the very best gaming experiences. As each award is handed out tonight and as every trailer is revealed, you’ll find that information below, updated in real-time until the show is over. So without further ado, let’s dig into the winners, trailers, and announcements.

The Game Awards 2024 Nominees & Winners

The main reason for this show is to recognize the games, developers, teams, and people responsible for bringing us the content we’ve consumed this year. Below is each of the categories including all nominees and the winners. While we wait, make sure you check out the winners and announcements from The Game Awards 2023.

Game of the Year Winner:

Nominees:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Action Game Winner: Black Myth: Wukong

Nominees:

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees:

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Most Anticipated Game Winner: Grand Theft Auto VI

Nominees:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Adaptation Winner: Fallout

Nominees:

Arcane: League of Legends

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Art Direction Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Nominees:

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor ReFantazio

Neva

Best Audio Design Winner: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Nominees:

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Community Support Winner: Baldur's Gate 3

Nominees:

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Content Creator of the Year Winner: CaseOh

Nominees:

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

Typical Gamer

Usada Pekora

Best Debut Indie Game Winner: Balatro

Nominees:

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Esports Game Winner: League of Legends

Nominees:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Winner: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Nominees:

Neta "33" Shapira (Tundra Esports, Dota 2)

Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike 2)

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang (EDward Gaming, Valorant)

Best Esports Team Winner: T1

Nominees:

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

G (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (Dota 2)

Best Family Game Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees:

Astro Bot

Prince Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Fighting Game Winner: Tekken 8

Nominees:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best Game Direction Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Games for Impact Winner: Neva

Nominees:

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Indie Game Winner: Balatro

Nominees:

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Innovation in Accessibility Winner: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Nominees:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Best Mobile Game Winner: Balatro

Nominees:

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Player's Voice Winner: Black Myth: Wukong

Nominees:

Black Myth: Wukong

Genshin Impact

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best Multiplayer Game Winner: Helldivers 2

Nominees:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Narrative Winner: Metaphor ReFantazio

Nominees:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Ongoing Game Winner: Helldivers 2

Nominees:

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Performance Winner: Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Nominees:

Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caufield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Role-Playing Game Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Nominees:

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Best Score and Music Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Nominees:

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Sports/Racing Game Winner: EA Sports FC 25

Nominees:

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

TopSpin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner: Frostpunk 2

Nominees:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best VR/AR Game Winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Nominees:

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening VR

The Game Awards 2024 announcements

The Game Awards 2024 might focus on handing out awards, but it’s also packed full of video game news. Below is a look at some of the major announcements from the night, including a breakdown of important information you need to know about these upcoming games.

Pending...

The Game Awards 2024 trailer

Finally, here is every single trailer for every single game that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024.

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

One Move Away

Slay the Spire 2

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle

Thick as Thieves

Shadow Labyrinth

Steel Paws

Tales of the Shire

Stalcraft Operations

Midnight Murder Club

Kyora

Rematch

Solasta 2

The Witcher 4

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Final Fantasy Rebirth to PC

Untitled Project by Ico creator

The Outer Worlds 2

Split Fiction

FragPunk

Killing Floor 3

Steel Hunters

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2

Borderlands 4

Clive Rosfield comes to Tekken 8

Splitgate 2

Virtua Fighter

Project Century

Turok Origins

Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny: new aliens, vehicles & more

Warframe 1999

Palworld Feybreak

Onimushi: Way of the Sword

The First Berserker: Khazan

Arad Dungeon & Fighter

Dying Light: The Beast

Hunt: Showdown 1896 - Post Malone Murder Circus

Fortnite Ballistic

Stage Fright

Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Screamer

Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC

Double Dragon Revive

Den of Wolves

Zenless Zone Zero

Honkai: Star Rail

Sonic Racing Cross Worlds

Mafia The Old Country

Dispatch

Okami Sequel

Developing...

That’s everything shown at The Game Awards 2024, from the winners of all the cateogories and the other nominees in the running to every trailer that was shown. Stay right where you are, because the fun isn’t over, as we have our Shacknews Awards 2024 coming up soon.