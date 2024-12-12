The Game Awards 2024 winners, announcements & trailers

The Game Awards 2024 is one of the biggest events of the year, with industry professionals being honored for their efforts in bringing us the very best gaming experiences. As each award is handed out tonight and as every trailer is revealed, you’ll find that information below, updated in real-time until the show is over. So without further ado, let’s dig into the winners, trailers, and announcements.
The Game Awards 2024 Nominees & Winners
The main reason for this show is to recognize the games, developers, teams, and people responsible for bringing us the content we’ve consumed this year. Below is each of the categories including all nominees and the winners. While we wait, make sure you check out the winners and announcements from The Game Awards 2023.
Game of the Year Winner:
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Best Action Game Winner: Black Myth: Wukong
Nominees:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game Winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Most Anticipated Game Winner: Grand Theft Auto VI
Nominees:
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Adaptation Winner: Fallout
Nominees:
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Art Direction Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Audio Design Winner: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Community Support Winner: Baldur's Gate 3
Nominees:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Content Creator of the Year Winner: CaseOh
Nominees:
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typical Gamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Debut Indie Game Winner: Balatro
Nominees:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Esports Game Winner: League of Legends
Nominees:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete Winner: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
Nominees:
- Neta "33" Shapira (Tundra Esports, Dota 2)
- Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike 2)
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2)
- Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang (EDward Gaming, Valorant)
Best Esports Team Winner: T1
Nominees:
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- G (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike 2)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (Dota 2)
Best Family Game Winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Prince Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Fighting Game Winner: Tekken 8
Nominees:
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Game Direction Winner: Astro Bot
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Games for Impact Winner: Neva
Nominees:
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Best Indie Game Winner: Balatro
Nominees:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Innovation in Accessibility Winner: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Nominees:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Mobile Game Winner: Balatro
Nominees:
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokemon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Player's Voice Winner: Black Myth: Wukong
Nominees:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Multiplayer Game Winner: Helldivers 2
Nominees:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Narrative Winner: Metaphor ReFantazio
Nominees:
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Ongoing Game Winner: Helldivers 2
Nominees:
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Performance Winner: Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Nominees:
- Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle as Max Caufield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Role-Playing Game Winner: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Nominees:
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Best Score and Music Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Nominees:
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Sports/Racing Game Winner: EA Sports FC 25
Nominees:
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- TopSpin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Strategy/Sim Game Winner: Frostpunk 2
Nominees:
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best VR/AR Game Winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Nominees:
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
The Game Awards 2024 announcements
The Game Awards 2024 might focus on handing out awards, but it’s also packed full of video game news. Below is a look at some of the major announcements from the night, including a breakdown of important information you need to know about these upcoming games.
The Game Awards 2024 trailer
Finally, here is every single trailer for every single game that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024.
Ninja Gaiden Ragebound
One Move Away
Slay the Spire 2
Dave the Diver: In the Jungle
Thick as Thieves
Shadow Labyrinth
Steel Paws
Tales of the Shire
Stalcraft Operations
Midnight Murder Club
Kyora
Rematch
Solasta 2
The Witcher 4
Elden Ring: Nightreign
Final Fantasy Rebirth to PC
Untitled Project by Ico creator
The Outer Worlds 2
Split Fiction
FragPunk
Killing Floor 3
Steel Hunters
Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2
Borderlands 4
Clive Rosfield comes to Tekken 8
Splitgate 2
Virtua Fighter
Project Century
Turok Origins
Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny: new aliens, vehicles & more
Warframe 1999
Palworld Feybreak
Onimushi: Way of the Sword
The First Berserker: Khazan
Arad Dungeon & Fighter
Dying Light: The Beast
Hunt: Showdown 1896 - Post Malone Murder Circus
Fortnite Ballistic
Stage Fright
Game of Thrones Kingsroad
Screamer
Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC
Double Dragon Revive
Den of Wolves
Zenless Zone Zero
Honkai: Star Rail
Sonic Racing Cross Worlds
Mafia The Old Country
Dispatch
Okami Sequel
That’s everything shown at The Game Awards 2024, from the winners of all the cateogories and the other nominees in the running to every trailer that was shown. Stay right where you are, because the fun isn’t over, as we have our Shacknews Awards 2024 coming up soon.
