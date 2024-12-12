New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy is coming to Tekken 8 like we all asked... Get ready for Clive

Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16 will close out Tekken 8's first season of DLC characters.
Image via The Game Awards
1

The Tekken community has been badgering the developers to put Tifa Lockhart form Final Fantasy 7 in Tekken 8 for quite some time. Well, we’re getting another Final Fantasy character to close out the latest DLC season, but it’s not quite Tifa. It’s Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16. He’s launching in the game shortly with early access letting season pass holders play the character ahead of release for all players next week.

Clive Rosfield was revealed for Tekken 8 at The Game Awards 2024. It was quite a trailer. Clive throws down with Jin Kazama and reveals that his ability to change between Eikons (summons in Final Fantasy 16) will come along with his gameplay in Tekken 8. See for yourself below.

Clive is coming to early access for Season Pass holders in Tekken 8 on December 16, 2024. Stay tuned for more Game Awards coverage as it happens, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

