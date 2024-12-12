Final Fantasy is coming to Tekken 8 like we all asked... Get ready for Clive Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16 will close out Tekken 8's first season of DLC characters.

The Tekken community has been badgering the developers to put Tifa Lockhart form Final Fantasy 7 in Tekken 8 for quite some time. Well, we’re getting another Final Fantasy character to close out the latest DLC season, but it’s not quite Tifa. It’s Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16. He’s launching in the game shortly with early access letting season pass holders play the character ahead of release for all players next week.

Clive Rosfield was revealed for Tekken 8 at The Game Awards 2024. It was quite a trailer. Clive throws down with Jin Kazama and reveals that his ability to change between Eikons (summons in Final Fantasy 16) will come along with his gameplay in Tekken 8. See for yourself below.

Clive is coming to early access for Season Pass holders in Tekken 8 on December 16, 2024. Stay tuned for more Game Awards coverage as it happens, right here at Shacknews.