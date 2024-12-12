The Witcher 4 announced at The Game Awards Ciri stars as the main character in The Witcher 4.

CD Projekt Red made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Game Awards to announce The Witcher 4. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Ciri will be the main character.

The cinematic trailer shows Ciri aiding a village of people by battling a dangerous monster. In a post on X, CD Projekt Red confirmed that this game "marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist." It's being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will mark the beginning of a new trilogy.

Last month, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it had entered full production on the next Witcher game. Stick with Shacknews for more news out of the 2024 Game Awards.