The Witcher 4 announced at The Game Awards

Ciri stars as the main character in The Witcher 4.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
CD Projekt RED
1

CD Projekt Red made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Game Awards to announce The Witcher 4. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Ciri will be the main character.

The cinematic trailer shows Ciri aiding a village of people by battling a dangerous monster. In a post on X, CD Projekt Red confirmed that this game "marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist." It's being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will mark the beginning of a new trilogy.

Last month, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it had entered full production on the next Witcher game. Stick with Shacknews for more news out of the 2024 Game Awards.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

