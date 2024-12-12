Sega announces new Virtua Fighter in development by Ryu Ga Gotoku It's not just a port or remaster this time. We're getting an all-new Virtua Fighter game.

The fighting game fans have been crying out for quite a while to bring a new Virtua Fighter to the current golden age of fighting games. We’ve had a few updates to Virtua Fighter 5, but this week, Sega finally revealed a new, proper game in the series. It’s in development by Yakuza/Like a Dragon developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. What’s more, we’re going to learn more about it soon.

The new Virtua Fighter was revealed by Sega at The Game Awards 2024. It showed off a very interesting street fight between what looked like Jacky and Sarah Bryant. It was only a glimpse, but we’re going to get a bigger look at the game very soon on a special livestream presentation on its YouTube and Twitch channels at 12 a.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Virtua Fighter and follow our Game Awards topic for further reveals.