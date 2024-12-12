New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sega announces new Virtua Fighter in development by Ryu Ga Gotoku

It's not just a port or remaster this time. We're getting an all-new Virtua Fighter game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via The Game Awards
1

The fighting game fans have been crying out for quite a while to bring a new Virtua Fighter to the current golden age of fighting games. We’ve had a few updates to Virtua Fighter 5, but this week, Sega finally revealed a new, proper game in the series. It’s in development by Yakuza/Like a Dragon developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. What’s more, we’re going to learn more about it soon.

The new Virtua Fighter was revealed by Sega at The Game Awards 2024. It showed off a very interesting street fight between what looked like Jacky and Sarah Bryant. It was only a glimpse, but we’re going to get a bigger look at the game very soon on a special livestream presentation on its YouTube and Twitch channels at 12 a.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming Virtua Fighter and follow our Game Awards topic for further reveals.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola