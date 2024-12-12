New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Naughty Dog reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as its next game

The 2024 Game Awards' one last thing was a first look at Naughty Dog's next project.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
3

The Game Awards closed its 2024 ceremony with a surprise look at the next game from Naughty Dog, the studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us. It’s called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and it’s bathed in 80s nostalgia and sci-fi visuals.

The cinematic trailer introduced us to the world of Intergalactic, including a Porsche-branded spaceship, Sony CDs, and Adidas sneakers. The trailer also reveals that actor Kumail Nanjiani will appear in the game.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be the next Naughty Dog game after 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2. It capped off a run of major announcements at the 2024 Game Awards.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola