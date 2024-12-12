Naughty Dog reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as its next game The 2024 Game Awards' one last thing was a first look at Naughty Dog's next project.

The Game Awards closed its 2024 ceremony with a surprise look at the next game from Naughty Dog, the studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us. It’s called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and it’s bathed in 80s nostalgia and sci-fi visuals.

The cinematic trailer introduced us to the world of Intergalactic, including a Porsche-branded spaceship, Sony CDs, and Adidas sneakers. The trailer also reveals that actor Kumail Nanjiani will appear in the game.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be the next Naughty Dog game after 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2. It capped off a run of major announcements at the 2024 Game Awards.