Capcom teases Okami sequel with Hideki Kamiya returning to direct

The Okami sequel got an emotional tease near the end of The Game Awards 2024.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
It was a night of wild reveals at The Game Awards, and one of the biggest surprises came when Geoff Keighley revealed that Capcom was working on a new Okami. Not only that, Hideki Kamiya is coming back to direct the sequel.

Capcom gave the Okami sequel a dramatic and emotional reveal at The Game Awards 2024 as one of its closing reveals. We didn’t get much outside of a tease of the wondrous and vibrant landscape with the god wolf Amaterasu running across it. He then revealed that Hideki Kamiya, who directed the original game, would be directing the sequel.

All we know about the new Okami game is that Hideki Kamiya is involved, but it was still a stunning late act in the night. Stay tuned as we watch for more details on the game in the future and check out our Game Awards topic for full coverage from the show.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

