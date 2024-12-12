Capcom teases Okami sequel with Hideki Kamiya returning to direct The Okami sequel got an emotional tease near the end of The Game Awards 2024.

It was a night of wild reveals at The Game Awards, and one of the biggest surprises came when Geoff Keighley revealed that Capcom was working on a new Okami. Not only that, Hideki Kamiya is coming back to direct the sequel.

Capcom gave the Okami sequel a dramatic and emotional reveal at The Game Awards 2024 as one of its closing reveals. We didn’t get much outside of a tease of the wondrous and vibrant landscape with the god wolf Amaterasu running across it. He then revealed that Hideki Kamiya, who directed the original game, would be directing the sequel.

All we know about the new Okami game is that Hideki Kamiya is involved, but it was still a stunning late act in the night. Stay tuned as we watch for more details on the game in the future and check out our Game Awards topic for full coverage from the show.