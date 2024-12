Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 announced for 2026 Hinterland's sequel to The Long Dark will include co-op.

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 has been announced by developer Hinterland at The Game Awards. Set to hit early access in 2026, the sequel to The Long Dark will look to push the harsh survival gameplay to its limit.

