Killing Floor 3 gets March 2025 release window & announces beta signups Tripwire Interactive's next big co-op Zed shootout is set for March 2025 and players can sign up for a closed beta right now.

For the last few years, we’ve been waiting patiently for Tripwire Interactive to bring us the latest generation of their stellar co-op shooter Killing Floor series. The wait is almost over. Killing Floor 3 got a fresh reveal of its graphics and gunplay, but more than that, Tripwire revealed that it’s coming in March 2025 and players can sign up for closed beta now.

Tripwire Interactive gave us the latest look at Killing Floor 3 during The Game Awards 2024. They also revealed that a closed beta is coming soon, and you can sign up for it now on the game’s website. Have a look at the carnage below.

We still don’t have exact dates for the Killing Floor 3 closed beta or release date, so stay tuned for more updates and follow our Game Awards topic for further coverage.