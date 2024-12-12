New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Killing Floor 3 gets March 2025 release window & announces beta signups

Tripwire Interactive's next big co-op Zed shootout is set for March 2025 and players can sign up for a closed beta right now.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

For the last few years, we’ve been waiting patiently for Tripwire Interactive to bring us the latest generation of their stellar co-op shooter Killing Floor series. The wait is almost over. Killing Floor 3 got a fresh reveal of its graphics and gunplay, but more than that, Tripwire revealed that it’s coming in March 2025 and players can sign up for closed beta now.

Tripwire Interactive gave us the latest look at Killing Floor 3 during The Game Awards 2024. They also revealed that a closed beta is coming soon, and you can sign up for it now on the game’s website. Have a look at the carnage below.

We still don’t have exact dates for the Killing Floor 3 closed beta or release date, so stay tuned for more updates and follow our Game Awards topic for further coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola