Elden Ring: Nightreign brings a new standalone adventure to PC & consoles in 2025 The next Elden Ring game will bring us back to the Lands Between for a new co-op journey next year.

Those who expected Elden Ring to be done after Shadow of the Erdtree are quite mistaken. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware came back with the reveal of a new standalone adventure in the Elden Ring universe coming in 2025. It’s a new co-op standalone journey known as Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware revealed Elden Ring: Nightreign during The Game Awards 2024. It looks like this adventure will take us back to the Lands Between, but we’ll be facing it as a group with co-op available throughout the game. It also looks like we’ll be taking on some familiar foes. Strangely enough, a boss that looked like Dark Souls 3’s The Nameless King seemed to make an appearance.

Stay tuned for more news on Elden Ring: Nightreign, and tune into our Game Awards coverage as it continues!