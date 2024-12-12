New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Elden Ring: Nightreign brings a new standalone adventure to PC & consoles in 2025

The next Elden Ring game will bring us back to the Lands Between for a new co-op journey next year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
2

Those who expected Elden Ring to be done after Shadow of the Erdtree are quite mistaken. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware came back with the reveal of a new standalone adventure in the Elden Ring universe coming in 2025. It’s a new co-op standalone journey known as Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware revealed Elden Ring: Nightreign during The Game Awards 2024. It looks like this adventure will take us back to the Lands Between, but we’ll be facing it as a group with co-op available throughout the game. It also looks like we’ll be taking on some familiar foes. Strangely enough, a boss that looked like Dark Souls 3’s The Nameless King seemed to make an appearance.

Stay tuned for more news on Elden Ring: Nightreign, and tune into our Game Awards coverage as it continues!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola