Steel Hunters is a mech-based hero shooter from Wargaming

The World of Tanks studio is throwing its armored hat in the hero shooter ring.
Donovan Erskine
Wargaming
1

Wargaming made a surprise appearance at The Game Awards to reveal a game unlike anything it’s made before. Steel Hunters is a free-to-play hero shooter that blends elements of battle royale and extraction games. It’s set for a 2025 release window, with a closed playtest coming soon.

The first trailer for Steel Hunters shows off the game’s mech-based combat. As a Hunter, players will clash on the battlefield as they pursue valuable loot and gear. Each Hunter has their own unique ability and play style for players to learn; Wargaming says that understanding each Hunter’s strength, weaknesses, and synergies will be more important than having good reflexes and accuracy.

Steel Hunters was built in Unreal Engine 5 and features destructible environments. The game utilizes a PvPvE format.

Lastly, Wargaming confirmed that players will be able to customize their Hunters with gear that affects gameplay, and cosmetics items to make the Hunter unique to them. PC players interested in participating in the 10-day closed playtest can register now. For more announcements from this years' Game Awards, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

