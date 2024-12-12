Warframe: 1999 update gets Friday release date at The Game Awards 2024 Warframe: 1999's trailer premiered at The Game Awards and is set to release in a matter of hours.

Warframe's next big expansion has been in the works for quite a while. Fans have been hungry for the big Warframe: 1999 update, which will take players into the closing days of the 20th century. Digital Extremes took the stage during The Game Awards on Thursday to reveal a release date for this big update. It turns out fans won't have to wait much longer, because the update will go live this coming Friday.

The news came through a new launch trailer that debuted during Geoff Keighley's bombastic awards show. For those unfamiliar with the update's contents, Warframe: 1999 will take players into an alternate version of 1999 for an expansive solo quest line. Players will become familiar with the six Protoframe members of The Hex, who work to protect Hollvania from the forces of the Scaldra army and the Techrot infestation. Dr. Entrati holds the key to stopping this madness and players must work to find him before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. A star-studded cast give their vocals to the 1999 story, including Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr, Resident Evil 4's Nick Apostolides, and Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler and Neil Newbon.

There will be copious amounts of new content included in the Warframe: 1999 update, like the game's 59th Warframe, Cyte-09. This Warframe can utilize scanners to spot enemies, hide from hostiles using cloaking tech, and drop elemental ammo for allies. While the solo quest is 1999's big draw, players can also take part in other mission types, including a unique PvPvE relay mode called Faceoff that pits squads of eight players against each other.

More information on Friday's big update can be found on the Warframe: 1999 website. Shacknews had some additional questions about this expansion and we were lucky enough to flag down Creative Director Rebecca Ford prior to The Game Awards. That interview is up now on the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.