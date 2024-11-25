All Cyte-09's abilities in Warframe Cyte-09, the newest Warframe that will be arriving with the 1999 expansion, is a long-range menance.

Cyte-09 is on the way to the Origin System and will be arriving with the Warframe: 1999 update in December. He is an interesting beast, focusing on long-range damage thanks to an exalted sniper rifle, the first of its kind in the game.

Source: Digital Extremes

Like the vast majority of Warframes, Cyte-09 comes with four abilities, offering an interesting kit that can both support allies and dish out the damage.

Seek - Plant an antenna that projects a forward wave scan. Detected enemies take increased Weak Point Damage and become visible through walls. Weapons gain Punchthrough.

- Resupply - Throw two Elemental Ammo Packs that instantly refill the active weapon’s magazine while granting the weapon an additional instance of the selected Elemental Damage and Status Effect. Reload clears the effect. Sniper Rifles gain extra damage. Hold the ability to select the Elemental Damage type.

- Evade - Jump backward and become invisible for a short duration. Weak Point kills extend the duration and heal Cyte-09.

- Neutralize - Summon the Neutralizer, Cyte-09’s exalted Sniper Rifle. Bullets ricochet off Weak Points to seek out other nearby Weak Points. Alt fire lobs a Cold grenade that completely freezes enemies.

One of the biggest questions I had about his kit was how his sniper focus would play out in a game that is very mob-heavy, with the current meta being all about fast clears of large groups of enemies. Now we know that his exalted weapon seems to have some area-of-effect built in; despite being a sniper rifle, it definitely gives him a way to smash large mobs.

