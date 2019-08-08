Watch The Game Awards for a free Warframe Glaxion Vandal Twitch Drop
The Game Awards 2019 will have plenty to show us, but Warframe is giving as well with a free Glaxion Vandal for those who tune into the Warframe announcement during the show.
The Game Awards 2019 will have plenty to show us, but Warframe is giving as well with a free Glaxion Vandal for those who tune into the Warframe announcement during the show.
The latest update for the space shooter offers the 41st Warframe and loads of new content.
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
Check out the latest free update that brings a slew of new content and a new Warframe to boot.
Everything you need to know to farm Forma quickly in Warframe.
Learn how to find and catch rare Servofish quickly in Warframe.
Everything that you need to know to farm for Argon Crystals quickly in Warframe.
Learn the fastest way to farm for Nano Spores in Warframe.
Learn more about the Power Drift mod, including how to unlock it and what kind of stats it offers.
Learn how to farm for Diluted Thermia, one of many useful resources, in Warframe.