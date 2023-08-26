Abyss of Dagath launches 54th Warframe, new weapon, & content in October October 2023 will feature a major content update, including the latest Warframe Dagath, a new weapon, and new seasonal content to explore.

With every TennoCon, we usually get to see a major new suit come to Warframe offering us a fresh way to play, and TennoCon 2023 is no different. It was there that Digital Extremes shared details about the upcoming content update Abyss of Dagath. This is coming in the months ahead and will bring Dagath, the 54th Warframe in the game, as well as a new weapon, and seasonal content. It’s all coming in October 2023.

Digital Extremes revealed the details of Warframe: Abyss of Dagath during the events of TennoCon 2023. It was there that creative director Rebecca Ford and other Digital Extremes staff showed off the first details of the content, which is scheduled to hit all platforms in October. It begins with Dagath, which is the latest Warframe in the game. These are the suits that you employ to combat enemies, each featuring their own abilities.

Dagath will be the latest to join the Warframe arsenal when Abyss of Dagath launches in October 2023.

In addition to Dagath, players will get a new weapon to pair the Warframe with. That means new offense in addition to playing with the abilities Dagath brings to the game. Moreover, Abyss of Dagath will see the launch of new seasonal content for players to explore and hone their arsenal with as they work their way to Dagath. That includes Hydroid and companion reworks. Digital Extremes also teased that there will be a wealth of quality-of-life improvements coming in this update that should make the gameplay experience as a whole just a bit better. For those looking for narrative meat in an update, another update will be launching in winter 2023 in the form of Warframe: Whispers in the Walls that brings a story expansion to the game.

We don’t have a concrete release date on Warframe: Abyss of Dagath just yet, so stay tuned for more details as they drop. We’ll have them right here at Shacknews as they become available.