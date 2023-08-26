Warframe: Whispers in the Walls narrative arc announced for winter 2023
The next narrative chapter of Warframe promises to answer questions the story has left open nearly since the game began.
Digital Extremes is almost finished preparing cross save progression for release in Warframe, allowing players to continue their journeys between platforms.
October 2023 will feature a major content update, including the latest Warframe Dagath, a new weapon, and new seasonal content to explore.
Digital Extremes has put a target on 2024 to launch the mobile version of Warframe, but players and fans can register on Apple devices now.
TennoCon 2023 gave us our first extended look at Soulframe gameplay.