Warframe cross save progression will launch before end of 2023 Digital Extremes is almost finished preparing cross save progression for release in Warframe, allowing players to continue their journeys between platforms.

One of the most highly anticipated features of Warframe got an update at TennoCon 2023. Players got crossplay between PC and consoles in late 2022, and now cross save progression is nearly here as well. Digital Extremes revealed that the feature would launch for players to be able to take the progress on their account between platforms as they wish before the end of 2023.

Digital Extremes shared the update on cross save progression in Warframe during the events of TennoCon 2023. There, creative director Rebecca Ford and other Digital Extremes developers detailed a great number of updates for Warframe and the studio’s other projects, including cross save. Before the end of 2023, an update will launch that will allow cross save progression. That means if you started the game on one console or PC, you can take the progress that you’ve made on your account over to another platform without having to start over or lose anything.

Cross save progression has been a target in Warframe for Digital Extremes since 2021 and will finally arrive before the end of 2023.

Source: Digital Extremes

Cross save progression in Warframe has been a big target for Digital Extremes for several years. The studio first unveiled that it was working on the feature in 2021, alongside the efforts to launch crossplay and a mobile version of Warframe. Crossplay launched late in 2022, setting the stage for cross save. In fact, Warframe Mobile also got an update and will be coming sometime in 2024 after cross save progression is out.

With this feature, Warframe players and fans will be able to access their account and continue their journeys on any platform they wish, which should make playing the game all the more versatile. We don’t have a concrete date for Warframe cross save progression just yet, but with the promise it’s coming before the end of 2023, an update is surely just around the corner. Stay tuned as we watch for further details.