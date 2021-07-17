Warframe mobile, cross-play, and cross-save are in development Warframe is set to become far more versatile than ever. A mobile version, cross-play, and cross-save are in development.

Digital Extremes has been working on Warframe for quite a long time, and depending on where you were when you found it, you might be separated from your buddies on your best account due to platform separation. That’s about to change thanks to an announcement at TennoCon 2021. Not only is a mobile version of Warframe joining the bunch, but cross-play and cross-save features are coming to all versions of Warframe.

This monumental announcement of mobile, cross-play, and cross-save for Warframe came during the TennoCon 2021 TennoLive presentation on July 17, 2021. During the presentation, we got to see the developers play together on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile (which was not known to exist before it was revealed during this segment). It was impressive to say the least. Not only was cross-play and the mobile version demonstrated live, but the Digital Extremes team shared that cross-play will allow players to move their accounts between platforms with cross-save to play their best account on whatever platform they wish. There was even a trailer for the announcement that can be seen just below.

With Warframe getting a mobile version, cross-play, and cross-save, the game will be far more versatile to play than ever before. Players will be able to play with each other on whatever platform they choose, and also make progress with their preferred accounts on their platform of choice. There was no release date revealed on these features during TennoCon 2021 (we were simply told these things are in development), but with the Warframe: New War expansion also on the horizon, we expect we may hear new details soon.

