Warframe's new expansion, The New War, to be shown at TennoCon 2021 Players that tune-in to the reveal will also receive exclusive in-game rewards.

Warframe continues to offer players new and exciting experiences, and the game’s biggest event TennoCon, is set to give players a glimpse at the next thing on offer. During the event, Warframe’s next expansion, The New War, will be revealed.

The announcement of the reveal for Warframe’s new expansion, The New War, comes courtesy of a press release on July 12, 2021. Not only will the expansion be revealed at TennoCon 2021, but it will be an “interactive preview”. The preview is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 and will reward viewers who watch on Twitch with a Prime Warframe.

Players can also experience a one-time interactive preview of the event in-game during a Relay event. This will allow players to unite to gain a peek at the new content.

The New War was originally revealed at TennoCon 2018, so it’s been a long three years for fans that have eagerly awaited the next major expansion. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking about The New War on Devstreams and at past TennoCons. We’ve shown cinematics, added in-game messages and lead ups, and now the wait is over,” said Sheldon Carter, Chief Operating Officer at Digital Extremes, in regards to the upcoming reveal. “We are so excited to finally provide some answers and give everyone a small piece of what’s to come with The New War.”

The Prime Warframe isn’t the only reward players can expect for tuning in during TennoCon 2021. There are other Twitch and Steam drops including a Vastilok Gunblade Weapon that is awarded for watching 30 minutes between 12:30 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET. The in-game Relay Event will reward a Tannukai Longsword Skin and Armor Set, and finally, players can get a Loki Prime Warframe with Slot for watching 30 minutes of the stream between 5:00 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m. ET during the TennoLive segment.

For the latest on Warframe’s new expansion, The New War, make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews. You can also look over the TennoCon 2021 Virtual Event schedule for a breakdown of every panel so you don’t miss any potential rewards or announcements.