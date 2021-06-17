TennoCon 2021 Virtual Event schedule Warframe players will be able to tune in to a virtual TennoCon event this year to hear all about upcoming activities and other surprises coming to the game.

TennoCon 2021 is here and the special virtual event will allow viewers from all over the world to tune in and take part. Warframe players will not want to miss out on the excitement. To that end, you’ll find a full breakdown of the TennoCon 2021 schedule below. Be sure to keep an eye on it so you can plan out your viewing experience.

TennoCon 2021 Schedule

TennoCon 2021 is scheduled to begin on July 17, 2021. The event is a chance for Warframe players to hear all about their favorite game. The virtual event is set to look at Warframe’s past and give a hint at what’s to come.

Welcome to TennoCon 2021 – 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

The starting segment will give viewers a rundown of the day’s events and will even include some giveaways. The segment will be hosted by Rebecca Ford.

Sounds of the System – 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

This section of the show will give players an insight into the sound design in Warframe. This will be hosted by Rebecca Ford and will include guests George Spanos, Keith Power, and Erich Preston.

Live Developer Q&A – 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Shifting gears now, viewers will be able to ask the developers questions as part of a Q&A. This portion is hosted by Mega Everett with guests Pablo Alonso, Eric Vedder, and Elyse Gymer.

The Art of Warframe – 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

If you like the artwork of Warfame, you won’t want to miss this section. Get a deep dive into the creative process of designing characters, environments and worlds. This segment is hosted by Danielle Sokolowski with guests Geoff Crookes, Keith Thompson, and Kaz Adams.

Community Art Show and Cosplay Contest – 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

The camera gets metaphorically turned on to you, the Warframe Community, in this segment. Hosted by Megan Everett, this will highlight the creativity found in the playerbase.

TennoLive – 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

The main event of the day, TennoLive. This event is hosted by Rebecca Ford with guests Steve Sinclair, Sheldon Carter, Scott McGregor, and Geoff Crookes.

You can learn more about TennoCon 2021 by heading over to the Warframe site. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest from the TennoCon event as well as the freshest news about Warframe.