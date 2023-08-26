Warframe Mobile slated for 2024, iOS pre-orders launch today Digital Extremes has put a target on 2024 to launch the mobile version of Warframe, but players and fans can register on Apple devices now.

With TennoCon 2023 launching, Digital Extremes had a wealth of excellent reveals to show in Warframe and its other games, including updates on some known and anticipated projects. One of them was the mobile version of Warframe, which was revealed to be in development back in 2021. This year at TennoCon, Digital Extremes revealed that Warframe Mobile now has a launch target of 2024, but pre-registration is available right now on iOS devices.

The big update on Warframe Mobile was revealed by Digital Extremes during the opening events of TennoCon 2023. There, Warframe creative director Rebecca Ford and other Digital Extremes devs shared the latest on Warframe Mobile and other major updates. Notably, it was announced that Warframe Mobile would be targeting a release window of 2024. While that might seem like a large window, Digital Extremes seems confident in it being on track because the developer also opened up pre-registrations on iOS mobile devices.

Warframe Mobile will put the entirety of Digital Extremes' sci-fi action-RPG MMO in your pocket when it launches on mobile devices in 2024.

Source: Digital Extremes

Players and fans can now go to the Warframe Mobile page on Apple’s App Store and sign up to pre-register for the game on their iPhones, iPads, and other iOS devices. They will receive updates and notifications as the game gets closer to launch and being able to load it up immediately when it’s out.

Warframe was announced for mobile devices back in 2021. The team has been working heavily on getting it ready to play alongside the rest of the platforms for quite some time, especially with the recent launch of crossplay that allows players across all available platforms to play together. Cross-save progression was also announced back then and we got an update on that as well.

With Warframe Mobile now slated for 2024 and pre-registration on iOS open now, stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the mobile launch of the game next year.