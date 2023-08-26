Warframe: Whispers in the Walls narrative arc announced for winter 2023 The next narrative chapter of Warframe promises to answer questions the story has left open nearly since the game began.

During TennoCon 2023, we saw a lot of gameplay content and features teased for Warframe and Digital Extremes’ other projects, and that included a major story expansion. Whisper in the Walls was introduced to players and fans during the event, which will offer major continuation of the game’s lore and events, as well as answering to long-awaited questions in the story of the game.

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls was revealed during the events of TennoCon 2023. It was there that creative director Rebecca Ford joined other Digital Extremes devs in showing off the next main story chapter of the game. In the teaser, we get to see a fight through a number of foes until we reach a mysterious figure and his very large cat creature. After fiddling with some very ancient technology which may or may not be a PC from 1995/98, our Tenno is warped through the ground and a colossal human-shaped statue seems to come to life in the center of the massive hall.

At this time, Warframe: Whispers in the Walls seems to raise far more questions than it answers, but it also seems like it’s going to take on those questions and answer a few of them as it goes. Whispers in the Walls is sure to delivers a lot of gameplay content as well as we sort out its mysteries and maybe even discover some all-new questions. It will be coming right after an October 2023 update that will bring the Dagath Warframe to the game alongside a new weapon and quality-of-life updates.

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls will be launching sometime in winter 2023 on all available platforms. Stay tuned as we await further details on the story expansion as they drop.