Soulframe fantasy-fiction action gameplay shown at TennoCon 2023 TennoCon 2023 gave us our first extended look at Soulframe gameplay.

One of the more interesting reveals of TennoCon 2022 was that Digital Extremes was beginning work on a fantasy-fiction MMORPG beyond Warframe called Soulframe. This year, we got to see it in action. TennoCon 2023 gave us an in-depth look at lore and gameplay in Soulframe, sharing a much clearer look of the fantasy world and quests we'll be exploring.

Digital Extremes put Soulframe on full display during the events of TennoCon 2023. It was there that director Steve Sinclair shared what the Digital Extremes team has been working on in this new fantasy-fiction action-RPG adventure. We saw a warrior character wander through the foreboding, torch-lit corridors of an old stone keep. We also saw them engage in weighty sword combat with a number of foes, utilizing a mix of swordplay, defense, and supernatural abilities.

TennoCon 2023 marked a major chance for Digital Extremes fans to see what Soulframe had in store for them. The game was revealed back in 2022, but we got little beyond the name of the new game and word that it would be more fantasy-fiction focused at the time. With the new reveal, it looked like Soulframe will take inspiration from games like Dark Souls to offer a moody and heavy adventure, but it also looks like aesthetic elements of Warframe such as narrative presentation and gameplay flow will still be there.

Soulframe is still in development and there hasn't been any word on exactly when it will be releasing yet, so stay tuned for more details as Digital Extremes shared them, right here at Shacknews.