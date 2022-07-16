Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Soulframe is the next MMORPG from the makers of Warframe

As Warframe continues to thrive, Digital Extremes is now going from science fiction to fantasy.
Ozzie Mejia
2

The Tennocon 2022 keynote had one more surprise for Warframe players and it involves not just the future of the game, but for Digital Extremes as a whole. While Warframe appears to have a bright future ahead of it, Digital Extremes has also announced an entirely new action MMORPG called Soulframe.

There are few details known about this new MMORPG, but long-time Creative Director Steve Sinclair will transition from Warframe to the new Soulframe project. He will be replaced on Warframe by Community Director Rebecca Ford.

Like Warframe, Soulframe will be a free-to-play title. While Warframe focuses on galactic science fiction, Soulframe is being described as a more fantasy-based open world adventure that's heavily influenced by nature, restoration, and exploration.

Warframe Tennocon 2022 Duviri Paradox
The Duviri Paradox is coming to Warframe this winter (Image courtesy of Digital Extremes)

Soulframe capped off a day of panels, announcements, and reveals from Tennocon 2022. The Warframe team showed off more of The Duviri Paradox, which is a big expansion that's set to introduce a new open world, a looping day cycle, a new upgrade system, and more. The team also revealed the Veilbreaker update, which will follow Kahl-175 on a new journey. Lastly, Digital Extremes will collaborate with Airship Syndicate, the studio last seen putting together Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, on a mysterious new project. More information about this project will be revealed during The Game Awards in December.

We'll have plenty to see much more from Soulframe in the months and years ahead. We'll continue to follow this story on Shacknews as it develops.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it.

