Warframe: 1999 gets winter 2024 release window and gameplay reveal Digital Extremes showed off Warframe's grungy take on 1999 at TennoCon 2024.

Warframe fans have been hungry for more details about the game’s upcoming 1999 expansion and TennoCon delivered the goods. During the final panel keynote at the convention, Digital Extremes pulled back the curtain on Warframe: 1999, showing off gameplay for the first time. The studio also confirmed that the expansion will arrive this winter.

Warframe’s upcoming expansion envisions an alternate version of 1999’s Earth. However, Warframe: 1999 is still packed with hallmarks of the late 90s, from grunge aesthetics, to boybands, and Y2K panic. The story follows a group of six Protoframes (who you appropriately communicate with through an instant messaging app) as they race to find Dr. Entrati before midnight on New Year’s Eve. The expansion will also include a romance system for players infatuated with the new characters.



Source: Digital Extremes

Among the new content coming to Warframe is the Atomicycle, which we see Arthur driving during the gameplay presentation. Players can also look forward to new Gemini Skins, which include full voice acting and customization. There will be Gemini Skins for the Protoframes as well as some base Warframes.

"I feel so blessed that this incredible community trusts us with this strange new adventure we are setting off on with Warframe: 1999," said Rebecca Ford, Creative Director on Warframe. "We've collaborated with our community collectively over the past 11 years and promise to continue to do so in an era full of space boy bands, Warframes and Protoframes meeting, and working to figure out: Where is Albrecht Entrati? We will be hitting the road on a worldwide tour to express our gratitude to players in person at Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, and more!"

Waframe: 1999 is due out this winter, but players will have other content to hold them over until then. The Lotus Eaters Quest arrives in August and serves as a prelude to Warframe: 1999, following the events of Whispers in the Walls. Keep it locked to Shacknews for more Warframe news out of TennoCon 2024.