Warframe: Whispers in the Walls detailed in Digital Extremes dev stream The new Grimoire weapon, a new enemy type, new mission types, and much more were unveiled in today's Warframe dev stream.

Digital Extremes has been preparing the next major narrative expansion for Warframe for release sometime this winter, and today, we got a major look at the expansion. During a livestream, Warframe developers and leads took a seat to show off a wealth of features that are coming when the expansion launches. We even got an idea of when the next reveal is coming, which will be where we get a launch date.

The Warframe: Whispers in the Walls presentation went live on the Warframe Twitch channel on November 24, 2023. During the stream, we got a look at a lot of content coming to the game. Perhaps most importantly, we learned that we’re going to see an extended reveal of Warframe: Whispers in the Walls at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7. There, if you have your Warframe account linked to your Twitch account, you’ll receive a built Sevogath Warframe for free on your linked account while you watch. The devs also confirmed the Game Awards is where we’ll get an official release date for Whispers in the Walls.

In the story coming in Whispers in the Walls, a new threat looms as players make their way to the laboratory of Albrecht Entrati. There, players will work to unravel mysteries and secrets that have been buried with the Warframe universe for a decade. They’ll also face a new factional threat known as the Murmur, which are amalgamations limbs and geometry that are none-too-happy to let you carry out your goals.

You’ll be able to work against the Murmur and the forces that power them from a new hub in The Sanctum, as well as discovering all sorts of new weapons and opportunities to explore. This update will mark the arrival of the Grimoire secondary weapon. A book at first sight, you’ll be able to use the energy weaved into its pages to unleash devastating attacks on your foes.

The 55th Warframe, Qorvex, is also coming to play. Utilizing radiation status elements, the new Warframe is big on crowd control, setting traps such as collapsing walls and fusion energy pillars to trip up and destroy foes as they try to advance on you. Moreover, if you complete the story of Whispers in the Walls, you'll unlock a new ability in the form of Tennokai: Melee Heavy Attack moments for free. Where normally you have to consume the combo counter to launch heavy attacks, Tennokai will offer random moments in which players can launch heavy melee actions for free while maintaining combos.

Qorvex marks the 55th Warframe, and will be a radioactive powerhouse of crowd control abilities.

Source: Digital Extremes

Several new activities are coming into play in this update. Players will be able to take on new mission types with Whispers in the Walls, including Alchemy and Netracells missions. A new Assassination mission with new mechanics will also come into play. Finally, cross-platform saves will also begin rolling out in this update, allowing players to take their Tenno adventures to whatever platform they wish to play.

We’ve been waiting a while to hear what Warframe: Whispers in the Walls has for us since it was first revealed at TennoCon 2023. Today gave us a good look, but you’ll want to keep an eye on The Game Awards 2023 on December 7 for the release date, as well as that Sevogath Warframe Twitch Drop. We’ll be covering the event as well, so stay tuned for the latest updates and details when they come out.