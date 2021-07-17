How to link your Warframe account for free Twitch Drops During Tennocon and other Warframe events, you'll want to have your Twitch account linked to get your hands on free content. Here's how.

Whether it’s for Tennocon or other Warframe events, Digital Extremes is a developer that loves to give things away to its faithful community, and for that purpose, it usually relies on Twitch Drops to do it. To that end, if you’re going to get your hands on free Warframe content, you’re going to want to have your Warframe account and Twitch account linked up so you can make sure to get your hands on those drops when they happen. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your content is properly set up to receive Twitch Drops from Warframe.

How to link your Warframe account for free Twitch Drops

By heading to the Warframe User page after logging in, you can easily link your Twitch account.

To receive Twitch Drops for Warframe, you’re going to need to link your Warframe account to your Twitch account in order to make sure that when you watch Warframe streams, you’ll advance properly towards claiming free content. More importantly, if you linked your account before February 2021, you’re going to have to do it again because Digital Extremes has changed their system to Twitch Drops 2.0, making previous sync ups invalid. Here’s what you need to do.

Go to Twitch and log into the account you use to watch Warframe streams.

If you have linked an account before February 2021, unlink that account by using the unlink action to remove your previous account link.

Head over to your Twitch settings, find the Other Connections page (shown below), click ‘Disconnect’, and confirm by hitting ‘Yes’.

Head to the Warframe website, log in with your preferred account, and head to the Warframe User page.

In the User Information page, find the Twitch Sync option and click on the ‘Click here to link’ option. Provide the Twitch account you previously logged in with in order to link them.

If you synced up your Twitch account to your Warframe account before February 2021, you'll need to desync and relink them to get Twitch Drops.

With that done, anytime a Twitch Drop is available, you’ll just have to watch with your linked Twitch account and it will progress you towards claiming a Twitch Drop on your Warframe account. This will come in handy during events like TennoCon 2021, where warframes like the Loki Prime are available just for watching. Stay tuned for more information on Warframe, TennoCon, and Twitch Drops throughout the day.