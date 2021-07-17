Watch the TennoCon 2021 livestream here Ensure you don't miss a moment of the action at TennoCon 2021 by watching the livestream right here.

TennoCon 2021 is a special moment for the Warframe developers and the community. It’s an opportunity for the devs at Digital Extremes to show off some cool new content, discuss the making of the game, and much more. For the players, learning about your favorite game is always a treat. To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, make sure you tune in to the TennoCon 2021 livestream.

TennoCon 2021 livestream

The TennoCon 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on July 17, 2021. The event is set to last for the majority of the day, concluding at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. There will be plenty of announcements as well as some exclusive gear to earn for watching – which you can do with the Twitch embed below.

TennoCon 2021 is shaping up to be a massive event for fans. Not only will there be several panels with the developers, but Warframe’s new expansion, The New War, is being revealed and will feature an exclusive in-game event. Beyond that, players can also earn rewards by tuning in to the Twitch stream during the day. You will need to ensure you have your Warframe and Twitch accounts linked.

If you’re wondering what events are going to be on and at what time, take a look at our TennoCon 2021 schedule. It outlines each of the panels so you can plan your viewing. It’s bound to be an information-packed day, so be sure to check out the Shacknews Warframe page. It’s there we’ll be keeping our coverage of the event.