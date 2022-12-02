Warframe crossplay has officially launched on consoles & PC Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players can finally join up in their adventures in Warframe as of today.

A much-anticipated new chapter launches for Warframe today. It’s not about new content, new warframes to collect and use, or new stories and missions to explore. It’s about getting together with your fellow Warframe players no matter what platform you’re playing on and throwing down against every threat the galaxy has to offer. After quite a bit of teasing, Digital Extremes has finally launched crossplay in Warframe for consoles and PC.

Digital Extremes announced the official release of crossplay in Warframe with a new trailer on December 2, 2022. The feature has rolled out on most available platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The mobile version of Warframe is still in development, but once it launches, it is expected to feature crossplay as well. For the time being, however, players on consoles and PC can finally join up no matter which platform they’re playing on and enjoy the game together.

Source: Digital Extremes

Crossplay has been teased for quite some time for Warframe, having been announced alongside mobile versions of the game. We learned that Digital Extremes was doing community testing with crossplay for Warframe, but we still hadn’t been given any launch date for the feature at the time. It likely comes as a pleasant surprise to many fans that instead of getting a future date for Warframe’s crossplay, it’s just out and available now.

With crossplay out for Warframe, the mobile version of the game still lurks over the horizon alongside the release of further content and expansions to the Warframe universe. Stay tuned for more Warframe news and updates as they become available.