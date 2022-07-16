Warframe cross-play community testing 'coming soon' As noted at Tennocon, Warframe's cross-play and cross-save functionality isn't quite ready to roll out, but the community will get their chance to try it out soon.

The Tennocon 2022 keynote kicked off on Saturday afternoon and the team at Digital Extremes has a lot to show to the Warframe player base. However, one item that's been on the agenda since last year's Tennocon isn't quite ready to roll out just yet. On Saturday, the Tennocon keynote noted that cross play isn't ready for this year, but the community will get to try it out soon.

#Warframe continues its path towards Cross Play, Cross Save, and mobile development!



We’ve spent the last year exploring Cross Play and performing internal testing, with community testing coming soon. Stay tuned! #TennoCon pic.twitter.com/DBtcYJ6gA3 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 16, 2022

It was at Tennocon 2021 that Digital Extremes first announced that cross-play, cross-save, and a mobile version of the popular MMO were all in development. Many assumed that there would be a date for all of these features at this year's Tennocon with the possibility that they might all be deployed during the keynote. That is not the case, though, as players will have to wait just a little bit longer.

Image courtesy of Digital Extremes

There is a lot to get excited about in regards to Warframe's future. That includes the game's next big update, The Duviri Paradox. You can learn more about what's coming to Warframe, as well as anything you might have missed from Saturday's big event, from the TennoCon website. We're continuing to watch the show and we'll be back with any updates, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest.