Digital Extremes founder James Schmalz to step down as CEO
Chief Creative Officer, former Warframe director, and current Soulframe director Steve Sinclair will take up the CEO position at Digital Extremes.
A major changing of leadership is happening at Warframe and Soulframe developer Digital Extremes this week. Founder and CEO James Schmalz is stepping down from the CEO position. The role will go to Chief Creative Officer Steve Sinclair, who was director of Warframe, is now directing Soulframe, and has been with the company for over 24 years. Schmalz will remain with the company on its board of directors.
Digital Extremes announced this change in leadership in a press release on its site on October 25, 2023. According to the announcement, Steve Sinclair is expected to take up the duties of CEO immediately, while James Schmalz will move from the position into his place on the board, offering guidance and insight to ongoing company business. Schmalz reflected on his time at the head of Digital Extremes over what is about to be three decades:
Sinclair also thanked Schmalz for placing trust in him over the last few decades as he has led the development of Warframe and Soulframe, and looked forward to what comes next in his new role with the company:
Sinclair has had a huge hand in making Warframe one of the most persisting and popular live-service games available today. He also blew the lid off of TennoCon 2023 with the official unveiling of Soulframe. With big updates for Warframe coming fast as well, stay tuned for what comes next from Digital Extremes with Sinclair as CEO, right here at Shacknews.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Digital Extremes founder James Schmalz to step down as CEO