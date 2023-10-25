Digital Extremes founder James Schmalz to step down as CEO Chief Creative Officer, former Warframe director, and current Soulframe director Steve Sinclair will take up the CEO position at Digital Extremes.

A major changing of leadership is happening at Warframe and Soulframe developer Digital Extremes this week. Founder and CEO James Schmalz is stepping down from the CEO position. The role will go to Chief Creative Officer Steve Sinclair, who was director of Warframe, is now directing Soulframe, and has been with the company for over 24 years. Schmalz will remain with the company on its board of directors.

Digital Extremes announced this change in leadership in a press release on its site on October 25, 2023. According to the announcement, Steve Sinclair is expected to take up the duties of CEO immediately, while James Schmalz will move from the position into his place on the board, offering guidance and insight to ongoing company business. Schmalz reflected on his time at the head of Digital Extremes over what is about to be three decades:

It’s been a long journey from Epic Pinball to Soulframe. I feel immensely privileged to have been able to play my part in shaping our industry; building our stellar team has been a fulfilling life work. I feel in Steve we have the ideal leader to take us and our growing community of players into a new era and can’t wait to see what can be accomplished under his leadership.

Source: Digital Extremes

Sinclair also thanked Schmalz for placing trust in him over the last few decades as he has led the development of Warframe and Soulframe, and looked forward to what comes next in his new role with the company:

I’d like to join the rest of the DE team and our community in thanking James for all he’s done. James saying ‘yes’ to Warframe in 2012 and boldly committing to making it work changed the trajectory of our company. James believed - and continues to believe - in our team when no one else would, and established one of the most community-oriented and player-focused studios in the world. Making great games with a team that values a culture of positivity, dignity, and high performance is our goal. I’m humbled and nervous to lead this amazing company; for now I’ll throw my ‘Lunaro 2’ notes in the trash so we can remain focused on our commitment to surprise and delight audiences around the world.

Sinclair has had a huge hand in making Warframe one of the most persisting and popular live-service games available today. He also blew the lid off of TennoCon 2023 with the official unveiling of Soulframe. With big updates for Warframe coming fast as well, stay tuned for what comes next from Digital Extremes with Sinclair as CEO, right here at Shacknews.