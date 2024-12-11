New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) stock hits a new all-time high above $420/share

Tesla's previous all-time high was $414.49/share in 2021.
Tesla
11

While we’re still over a month away from Tesla’s (TSLA) next financial earnings report, the company’s stock has seen some positive activity over the past several weeks. After continuously climbing in value, Tesla stock reached over $422 per-share, a new all-time record for the electric vehicle company.

Tesla stock was valued at $422.13 late this afternoon. That represents a new high for the company’s stock, which previously peaked at $414.49 three years ago.

Tesla's stock chart on December 11, 2024.

Tesla stock has risen exponentially since the 2024 Presidential Election. The stock saw a sharp rise on Election Day, in which Donald Trump, the candidate that Elon Musk publicly endorsed and monetarily supported, was elected to be the next President of the United States. It was then announced that Musk would be given a job overseeing a new department in the US Government.

It’ll be interesting to see how Tesla’s stock is impacted when the company reports its latest quarterly earnings next month. For all things Tesla, stick with us here on Shacknews.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  Shacknews
    reply
    December 11, 2024 1:10 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tesla (TSLA) stock hits a new all-time high above $420/share

    boarder2
      reply
      December 11, 2024 1:56 PM

      Did the edgelord leader make a tweet about smoking a bowl in celebration?

    azshack
      reply
      December 11, 2024 2:32 PM

      Man I really don't know why ostensibly smart people are all-in on Tesla. When Elon said they're going to be a ten trillion dollar company by selling fucking robots I would've figured people would immediately start selling, but what do I know.

      EvilDolemite
        reply
        December 11, 2024 2:35 PM

        He's good at raising capital and juicing the stock

        As evidenced by the Cybertruck his actual ideas as of late...eh...

      quazar
        reply
        December 11, 2024 2:56 PM

        He revolutionized electric vehicles
        Runs the only profitable electric car company in the US
        Revolutionized space launches
        Revolutionized satellite internet
        The dude gets things done, not always on time, but he gets it done

        People said the same thing about Google and Facebook back in the day, look at them now

        AxeMan808
          reply
          December 11, 2024 3:15 PM

          And Twitter.
          Why did you forget Twitter in both of those paragraphs?

          quazar
            reply
            December 11, 2024 3:29 PM

            Twitter still does it job, I think it worked out pretty well for him. You think twitter has failed?

            EvilDolemite
              reply
              December 11, 2024 3:30 PM

              It's worth 1/2 of what he paid for it, maybe less, and has lost many verified users in the process

              quazar
                reply
                December 11, 2024 3:36 PM

                Do you think twitter has been good for Musk in the grand scheme of things?
                Tesla now has a 1.3 TRILLION market cap, so something is working for him.
                I would much rather have a Musk saying the occasional stupid thing, but actually speaking from the heart and accomplishing near impossible things, than just about any other "please the shareholders first, say nothing" leaders of most companies

                vigilante
                  reply
                  December 11, 2024 3:42 PM

                  The same motivations that led him to buy twitter and hitch himself to Trump also led him to kill the Model 2. Tesla shareholders are over a cliff and haven't looked down.

                derelict515
                  reply
                  December 11, 2024 4:03 PM

                  how much work do you think Elon is doing at Tesla these days while also running SpaceX while also running Twitter while also trying to run a shadow government while also constantly tweeting and playing Diablo?

        DerHuhnTeufel
          reply
          December 11, 2024 3:50 PM

          And in all of that he had teams guiding him to interfere as little as possible.

          He had capital and people with both smart ideas and smart enough socially to know how to get him to use it. If anything it is a testament to what the ultra rich could accomplish if they were actually willing to part with their money instead of hoarding it.

        losder5000
          reply
          December 11, 2024 4:01 PM

          It’s really not worth putting up with him.

      jdcope
        reply
        December 11, 2024 3:11 PM

        Like everything else, its about $$$$$$$.

      FirstPersonCooter
        reply
        December 11, 2024 3:17 PM

        I sold my shares because he sucks and makes bad products but why does this turn out to be a bad financial decision?

    dkrulz
      reply
      December 11, 2024 3:47 PM

      Hitch yourself to Trump -> Trump wins election -> stock price soars. Congrats on winning the 50/50 bet Elon.

    baconisgod
      reply
      December 11, 2024 3:59 PM

      Rumored hot hatch for $25k could be amazing though

      rendered pic - https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/PE1E8/s1/25-000-tesla-could-look-like-this-according-to-renderer-theottle.webp

      https://insideevs.com/news/516842/tesla-25k-hot-hatch-2023/

      more rumors here - it's to compete with a car in China - https://wccftech.com/tesla-model-q-hatchback-is-already-attracting-stock-price-upgrades-from-analysts/

      derelict515
        reply
        December 11, 2024 4:04 PM

        this is the year Tesla finally delivers an actual affordable car

