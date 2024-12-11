Tesla (TSLA) stock hits a new all-time high above $420/share
Tesla's previous all-time high was $414.49/share in 2021.
While we’re still over a month away from Tesla’s (TSLA) next financial earnings report, the company’s stock has seen some positive activity over the past several weeks. After continuously climbing in value, Tesla stock reached over $422 per-share, a new all-time record for the electric vehicle company.
Tesla stock was valued at $422.13 late this afternoon. That represents a new high for the company’s stock, which previously peaked at $414.49 three years ago.
Tesla stock has risen exponentially since the 2024 Presidential Election. The stock saw a sharp rise on Election Day, in which Donald Trump, the candidate that Elon Musk publicly endorsed and monetarily supported, was elected to be the next President of the United States. It was then announced that Musk would be given a job overseeing a new department in the US Government.
It’ll be interesting to see how Tesla’s stock is impacted when the company reports its latest quarterly earnings next month. For all things Tesla, stick with us here on Shacknews.
He revolutionized electric vehicles
Runs the only profitable electric car company in the US
Revolutionized space launches
Revolutionized satellite internet
The dude gets things done, not always on time, but he gets it done
People said the same thing about Google and Facebook back in the day, look at them now
Do you think twitter has been good for Musk in the grand scheme of things?
Tesla now has a 1.3 TRILLION market cap, so something is working for him.
I would much rather have a Musk saying the occasional stupid thing, but actually speaking from the heart and accomplishing near impossible things, than just about any other "please the shareholders first, say nothing" leaders of most companies
And in all of that he had teams guiding him to interfere as little as possible.
He had capital and people with both smart ideas and smart enough socially to know how to get him to use it. If anything it is a testament to what the ultra rich could accomplish if they were actually willing to part with their money instead of hoarding it.
Rumored hot hatch for $25k could be amazing though
rendered pic - https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/PE1E8/s1/25-000-tesla-could-look-like-this-according-to-renderer-theottle.webp
https://insideevs.com/news/516842/tesla-25k-hot-hatch-2023/
more rumors here - it's to compete with a car in China - https://wccftech.com/tesla-model-q-hatchback-is-already-attracting-stock-price-upgrades-from-analysts/