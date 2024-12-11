Tesla (TSLA) stock hits a new all-time high above $420/share Tesla's previous all-time high was $414.49/share in 2021.

While we’re still over a month away from Tesla’s (TSLA) next financial earnings report, the company’s stock has seen some positive activity over the past several weeks. After continuously climbing in value, Tesla stock reached over $422 per-share, a new all-time record for the electric vehicle company.

Tesla stock was valued at $422.13 late this afternoon. That represents a new high for the company’s stock, which previously peaked at $414.49 three years ago.

Tesla stock has risen exponentially since the 2024 Presidential Election. The stock saw a sharp rise on Election Day, in which Donald Trump, the candidate that Elon Musk publicly endorsed and monetarily supported, was elected to be the next President of the United States. It was then announced that Musk would be given a job overseeing a new department in the US Government.

It'll be interesting to see how Tesla's stock is impacted when the company reports its latest quarterly earnings next month.