Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 adds car customization, out today

Cyberpunk's latest update has also added new character customization options and photo mode improvements.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
CD Projekt RED
1

CD Projekt Red surprised fans this week with the announcement of Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077. In a livestream today, the studio confirmed the update will add car customization, more character creator options, and new photo mode features. To top it all off, the update is available today.

Today’s installment of REDstreams covered everything new in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2. Most notably, players will be able to customize their cars with new paint jobs. In the demonstration, we see a player open a color wheel so that they can select the specific color for their vehicle. If you’re driving through the streets of Night City and see a cool car, you can scan it and apply the paint job to your vehicles.

New character customization options in the character creator.

Source: CD Projekt Red

As for the character creator, CD Projekt Red has added over 100 new assets, including hairstyles, makeup, and cyberware. With Photo Mode, players can now display their captured images inside of V’s apartment.

Update 2.2 will likely be the last major update for Cyberpunk 2077 as CD Projekt Red has shifted its resources towards the next Witcher game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

