Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 adds car customization, out today

CD Projekt Red surprised fans this week with the announcement of Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077. In a livestream today, the studio confirmed the update will add car customization, more character creator options, and new photo mode features. To top it all off, the update is available today.

Today’s installment of REDstreams covered everything new in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2. Most notably, players will be able to customize their cars with new paint jobs. In the demonstration, we see a player open a color wheel so that they can select the specific color for their vehicle. If you’re driving through the streets of Night City and see a cool car, you can scan it and apply the paint job to your vehicles.



As for the character creator, CD Projekt Red has added over 100 new assets, including hairstyles, makeup, and cyberware. With Photo Mode, players can now display their captured images inside of V’s apartment.

Update 2.2 will likely be the last major update for Cyberpunk 2077 as CD Projekt Red has shifted its resources towards the next Witcher game.