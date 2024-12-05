Foamstars to end season updates in January 2025 Servers will stay on for the foreseeable future, but there will be no more season updates following the December 'Party Goes On' season.

Square Enix has announced that it will be ending new season content updates following the end of the upcoming “Party Goes On” season in December. Once that season ends in mid-January, Square Enix will keep the servers running for players, but no new season content has been planned after that.

Square Enix announced the details about ending Foamstars seasonal content in a press release this week. The upcoming “Party Goes On” season will begin on December 13 and run to January 17. After that January 17 date, Square Enix will cease new season content updates. That simply means no new content for the game in the seasonal format. Square Enix has states that the servers will remain active for the foreseeable future as the publisher shifts its resources.

Even though the servers will stay on, this sounds stark for Foamstars’ future. The game came out to rough reviews earlier this year in February 2024 and has failed to keep much traction since. The game still has folks playing, but with new content now coming to a close on the game, they’ll have to deal with the same old thing for now.

Foamstars once had the ambition to challenge games like Splatoon, but it seems it just wasn’t meant to be. As the game rides out its last planned season, stayed tuned for further updates on the Foamstars topic as news drops.