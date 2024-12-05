New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Foamstars to end season updates in January 2025

Servers will stay on for the foreseeable future, but there will be no more season updates following the December 'Party Goes On' season.
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
Square Enix has announced that it will be ending new season content updates following the end of the upcoming “Party Goes On” season in December. Once that season ends in mid-January, Square Enix will keep the servers running for players, but no new season content has been planned after that.

Square Enix announced the details about ending Foamstars seasonal content in a press release this week. The upcoming “Party Goes On” season will begin on December 13 and run to January 17. After that January 17 date, Square Enix will cease new season content updates. That simply means no new content for the game in the seasonal format. Square Enix has states that the servers will remain active for the foreseeable future as the publisher shifts its resources.

Even though the servers will stay on, this sounds stark for Foamstars’ future. The game came out to rough reviews earlier this year in February 2024 and has failed to keep much traction since. The game still has folks playing, but with new content now coming to a close on the game, they’ll have to deal with the same old thing for now.

Foamstars once had the ambition to challenge games like Splatoon, but it seems it just wasn’t meant to be. As the game rides out its last planned season, stayed tuned for further updates on the Foamstars topic as news drops.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

