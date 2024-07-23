New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 23, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to it, Shackers. I’m not going to sugar coat, I’m tired. I just came home from EVO 2024, where Shacknews once again pursued all the good coverage, and I even did better than I’ve ever done in competition. We’ve got a lot to sift through as we bring you that content from EVO, but we’re home now, and that’s what’s important. Stay tuned as we bring some awesome gameplay and interviews throughout the week. For now? Enjoy a wonderful Evening Reading as we close down another day of posting.

In case you missed at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Five. Hundred. Cigarettes.

This is the best Star Trek jam I’ve heard in a long time.

Whales are sick of yacht yuppies

Whales think y’all have had it good for too long.

The new Tekken 8 stage music bops

Azucena brings out the best in it, but I can’t wait to play this stage.

City of the CERVEZA CRISTAL!!!

I almost forgot about this meme. I’ll happily accept it back for some City of the Wolves fun.

One year since a failed rebrand


Elon will call it whatever he wants. Most of us will call it Twitter.

EVO Exodus without mishaps challenge? Impossible

Hope Jebailey and others get home okay. I got lucky with my own flights.

Shuhei the GOAT

It was mostly all good vibes at EVO. This stuff is what makes the scene amazing.

And there you have it… That’s your Evening Reading for this fine July 23. We hope you’ve enjoyed. We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron values a start-up for a Drive Thru Toilet Paper Street Vender at $762,120,000
Having just come off of a road trip, I feel like Drive Thru Toilet Paper Street Vender would be a hit, especially at rest stops and near camping locations.

Did you watch EVO 2024 last weekend? What was your favorite part? Let us know in the Chatty comments below!

Hello, Meet Lola