Evening Reading - July 23, 2024

Welcome to it, Shackers. I’m not going to sugar coat, I’m tired. I just came home from EVO 2024, where Shacknews once again pursued all the good coverage, and I even did better than I’ve ever done in competition. We’ve got a lot to sift through as we bring you that content from EVO, but we’re home now, and that’s what’s important. Stay tuned as we bring some awesome gameplay and interviews throughout the week. For now? Enjoy a wonderful Evening Reading as we close down another day of posting.
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Five. Hundred. Cigarettes.
July 23, 2024
This is the best Star Trek jam I’ve heard in a long time.
Whales are sick of yacht yuppies
This happened off Portsmouth, NH.: pic.twitter.com/LRY5uGAQOG— Timothy Cornell (@cornelldolanpc) July 23, 2024
Whales think y’all have had it good for too long.
The new Tekken 8 stage music bops
Tekken 8's new stage music goes hard pic.twitter.com/7ducXaMutf— kumohara (@BillyKumo) July 23, 2024
Azucena brings out the best in it, but I can’t wait to play this stage.
City of the CERVEZA CRISTAL!!!
The correct answer— Tequila Falafel 97 (@ChefRaptor) July 23, 2024
Thanks for reminding me @kyonmode https://t.co/RbDQFkaNOT pic.twitter.com/4zSbn2XTc1
I almost forgot about this meme. I’ll happily accept it back for some City of the Wolves fun.
One year since a failed rebrand
https://t.co/ENyWFlYIxp pic.twitter.com/lVUX2fLbKc— Frisk In Random Scenarios (@Random_Frisk) July 23, 2024
Elon will call it whatever he wants. Most of us will call it Twitter.
EVO Exodus without mishaps challenge? Impossible
People are cheering for each other when they finally get their bags. Still not mine though pic.twitter.com/OY6zn1a7GK— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) July 23, 2024
Hope Jebailey and others get home okay. I got lucky with my own flights.
Shuhei the GOAT
Literally THE BEST highlight of my #Evo2024 weekend! Celebrating SVC CHAOS with Matsumoto san 👹 pic.twitter.com/aLgDUmoKaE— Kitty SNKaboom@SDCC ░O░R░O░C░H░I░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@KittyKaboooom) July 22, 2024
It was mostly all good vibes at EVO. This stuff is what makes the scene amazing.
