Google (GOOGL) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations, miss EPS whisper number Google came in a hair over Wall Street estimates in its Q2 2024 revenue numbers.

As the current run of earnings results continue to drop from the largest tech and gaming companies, Google/Alphabet was one of the latest on deck this week. It shared its Q2 2024 earnings results, and with it came a new snapshot of the company’s health and future forecasts. Google outperformed on its revenue and earnings-per-share metrics versus Wall Street estimates, but it fell just shy of Whisper Number expectations on the EPS side.

Google dropped its Q2 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For revenue, Google put up $84.74 billion in Q2. That was just enough to get above the $84.2 billion expected in Wall Street consensus. As for the EPS numbers, Google put up a bottom line EPS of $1.89 per share. While that was enough beat Wall Street estimates of $1.85 per share, it wasn’t enough to get past the $1.95 per share Earnings Whisper estimate.

Google (GOOGL) stock was up in after-hours trading following the company's release of its Q2 2024 earnings results.

Google has its eggs in a lot of baskets as one of the most profitable tech companies in the world right now. That’s due in no small part to its continuing dominance in search engines, as well as its ownership of the popular YouTube platform. Google is also one of the most prominent groups investing in AI training, optimization, and application, although this has proven to be problematic with YouTube in the current AI craze. Google has also gone through some interesting changes with Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright leaving the company, which has no intention of filling his role.

Nonetheless, Google still remains one of the largest tech companies in the world, and with a solid Q2 behind it, it will be interesting to see what it does next.