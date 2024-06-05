Google Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright to leave company this fall

A major lead in Google’s cybersecurity divisions is set to exit the company. Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright has been working in his role at Google since he was appointed to it in 2018, but soon he will be stepping down from it to pursue new opportunities. As Enright leaves, Google is set to reorganize the division around Enright’s position, which will result in not directly replacing him.
Keith Enright shared word of his departure from Google on his LinkedIn page this week, describing his reasons for leaving the company after having been there for over a decade.
In turn, following Enright’s announcement, Google also announced structural changes set to take place at the company after Enright departs. A spokesperson for the Google company issued the following statement regarding the matter, as obtained by Reuters.
With the team around Keith Enright’s position shifting, it remains to be seen what that means for privacy and safety policies at Google, especially as the company continues to shift resources into development of AI applications and services. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.
