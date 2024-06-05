Google Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright to leave company this fall Enright had been working at Google for 13 years, and when he leaves, his position will reportedly not be filled.

A major lead in Google’s cybersecurity divisions is set to exit the company. Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright has been working in his role at Google since he was appointed to it in 2018, but soon he will be stepping down from it to pursue new opportunities. As Enright leaves, Google is set to reorganize the division around Enright’s position, which will result in not directly replacing him.

Keith Enright shared word of his departure from Google on his LinkedIn page this week, describing his reasons for leaving the company after having been there for over a decade.

After over 13 years at Google, I’m ready for a change, and will be moving on this fall, taking all that I’ve learned and trying something new. I'm incredibly proud of the team we built, and the work we did to keep billions of people around the world safe and in control. Google set out to organize the world’s information, and make it universally accessible and useful, and it’s been an immense privilege to advance that mission while protecting individual privacy and putting people in control of their information.

Keith Enright claimed his exit from Google is simply because he wants to pursue new opportunities, and he seems to be leaving the company on positive terms.

Source: LinkedIn

In turn, following Enright’s announcement, Google also announced structural changes set to take place at the company after Enright departs. A spokesperson for the Google company issued the following statement regarding the matter, as obtained by Reuters.

We regularly evolve our legal, regulatory and compliance efforts to meet new obligations and expectations. Our latest changes will increase the number of people working on regulatory compliance across the company. Enright was appointed Chief Privacy Officer in a time when Google was facing scrutiny and criticism from governments over its handling of private data and information. He has been a leader in the company in regards to crafting its data protection practices.

With the team around Keith Enright’s position shifting, it remains to be seen what that means for privacy and safety policies at Google, especially as the company continues to shift resources into development of AI applications and services. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.