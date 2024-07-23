New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update brings new missions and enemies next month

Helldivers 2's first major update will expand the battle for democracy.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

Helldivers 2 is still enjoying a consistently large player base after kicking off 2024 with one of the biggest live service launches in recent memory. Arrowhead Game Studios has been hard at work on the game’s first major update and shared the details of it this morning. Escalation of Freedom releases on August 6 and brings new environments, mission objectives, and an increased difficulty level.

Helldivers 2’s Escalation of Freedom update was revealed in a new trailer. In the video, different developers at Arrowhead share their design philosophy behind the new content. Veteran players looking for a stronger challenge will be able to crank the difficulty up to 10 once Escalation of Freedom is released.

The content update will also add larger enemy Outposts as well as new bug and robot enemies. This includes The Impaler, the “stabby beast” originally introduced in the first Helldivers. The larger Outposts are described as “fortresses,” and offer valuable rewards for players able to conquer them.

Escalation of Freedom launches as a free update for players on PS5 and PC on August 6, 2024. For more Helldivers 2 news, keep it locked to Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

