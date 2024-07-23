Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update brings new missions and enemies next month Helldivers 2's first major update will expand the battle for democracy.

Helldivers 2 is still enjoying a consistently large player base after kicking off 2024 with one of the biggest live service launches in recent memory. Arrowhead Game Studios has been hard at work on the game’s first major update and shared the details of it this morning. Escalation of Freedom releases on August 6 and brings new environments, mission objectives, and an increased difficulty level.

Helldivers 2’s Escalation of Freedom update was revealed in a new trailer. In the video, different developers at Arrowhead share their design philosophy behind the new content. Veteran players looking for a stronger challenge will be able to crank the difficulty up to 10 once Escalation of Freedom is released.

The content update will also add larger enemy Outposts as well as new bug and robot enemies. This includes The Impaler, the “stabby beast” originally introduced in the first Helldivers. The larger Outposts are described as “fortresses,” and offer valuable rewards for players able to conquer them.

Escalation of Freedom launches as a free update for players on PS5 and PC on August 6, 2024. For more Helldivers 2 news, keep it locked to Shacknews.