IOC unanimously votes to create Olympic Esports Games The first Olympic Esports Games will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2025.

As the Summer Olympics get ready to kick off in Paris, France, this week, a new entry in the Olympic Games has been added to next year’s calendar. The International Olympics Committee has unanimously voted to create the Esports Olympic Games, which will have its inaugural event in Saudi Arabia next year.

The IOC shared the results of its Olympic Esports Games vote in a press release today. The group has partnered with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia for a 12-year deal. As part of this deal, the first Olympic Esports Games will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2025. IOC President Thomas Bach provided a statement after the decision.



Source: IOC/Greg Martin

This is truly a new era for the IOC. With the confirmation by the IOC Session of the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, we are keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution. The esports community, represented in our Esports Commission, has enthusiastically engaged with this initiative. This is further proof of the attractivity of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for among young people. The NOC of Saudi Arabia will bring great – if not unique – experience in the field of esports to this project. This partnership is based on the Olympic Charter and the Olympic values.

It's currently unclear what games will be featured at the Olympic Esports Games, though it's unlikely we'll see titles that depict graphic violence.