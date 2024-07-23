Tekken 8 Patch 1.06.01 notes bring Lidia to the game The post-EVO 2024 patch notes also include a free Photo Mode, the Seaside Resort stage, and more.

EVO 2024 may have come and gone, but the fight continues in games like Tekken 8, and this week brought the next chapter of content and changes in the game with Patch 1.06.01. This is the update that brings Polish Prime Minister and traditional Karate master Lidia Sobieska to the game. More than that, it also brings the game’s latest balancing and other new content, so you’ll want to see the full notes to see if your character was affected.

Tekken 8 Patch 1.06.01 notes

Lidia Sobieska is the latest Character added to #TEKKEN8!



She is now available in early access for Playable Character Year 1 Pass holders for 72 hours 🤜🤛



Eager to play the Warrior Prime Minister? Upgrade to the Deluxe Edition and get instant access! pic.twitter.com/tReJY6RsjW — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) July 23, 2024

Bandai Namco and the Tekken team rolled out Patch 1.06.01 on all available platforms this week, as well as its accompanying patch notes. In addition to Lidia coming to the game, a number of characters have also been adjusted. Devil Jin and Kazuya had an input corrected that was causing Rage Arts to be performed unintentionally, damage scaling on some of Jack-8’s moves have been corrected, and King has had the distance between himself and an opponent on one of his throws increased. See the full details just below:

Update Details

New playable character 'Lidia Sobieska' added

72-hour early access made available to owners of the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. Playable Character Year 1 Pass is included in the following: TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack TEKKEN 8 Ultimate Edition TEKKEN 8 Deluxe Edition



New battle stage 'SEASIDE RESORT' added

A beachside resort-themed battle stage will be added for free.

New feature 'PHOTO MODE' added

New features will be added to capture battle moments more attractively, including free angle control, various functions, and filters.

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP

New battle pass 'TEKKEN Fight Pass -Round 2-'

*During the specified period, players can increase their level by completing daily and weekly missions in online matches, allowing them to obtain various items. A mission have been added in "ROUND 2" to make leveling up easier.

*In "ROUND 2", missions will be added to make leveling up easier even for players who do not frequently engage in online battles.

*In "ROUND 2", leveling up in "FREE" grants "100 TEKKEN COINS".

*By obtaining "PREMIUM", which allows you to acquire more items than "FREE", and leveling up, you can earn up to "600 TEKKEN COINS" from "PREMIUM" in addition to the "100 TEKKEN COINS" from "FREE", for a total of "700 TEKKEN COINS".

*The "TEKKEN COINS" you have earned can be exchanged for various items in the "TEKKEN SHOP".

New costume packs 'Celebrity Pack' and 'Vacation Pack' will be available for each playable characters.

Avatar Skin 'Lidia Sobieska'

One free avatar customization item

'300 TEKKEN COINS'

*In addition to the previously available TEKKEN COINS '5500', '3210', '2120', '1050', and '500', '300' has been added.

Feature improvements and bug fixes

Improved 'TEKKEN BALL' to allow practice of TEKKEN BALL while waiting for online matching.

Changed the ball return behavior in 'TEKKEN BALL' when using item techniques.

Improved 'Special Style' to allow execution of 'Specialty Move' and 'Air Combo' from a crouching position.

In 'MY REPLAY & TIPS', modified so that the countdown timer does not count down while the round timer is stopped due to actions like Rage Arts when the character is controllable.

Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes were implemented.

Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted.

Tekken 8 Patch 1.06.01 character and stage adjustments

That covers the entirety of the Tekken 8 patch notes.