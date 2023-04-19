Evening Reading - April 19, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 19!

Creative

I've seen it all pic.twitter.com/tnpc5X1DVW — TNS | Rell 📷 TX Showdown (@RellFGC) April 18, 2023

Not only can you fight, but between rounds you can also play your favorite VHS tape.

The Many Dimensions of Kirby

Per the video description: "Shinya Kumazaki and Tatsuya Kamiyama discuss how they brought traditional Kirby gameplay into a 3D world with Kirby and the Forgotten Land."

Spooky ghost

This is so cool!

How to draw lava

Let’s draw lava! Start with simple shapes. See thread for more effect tips. 🧵 1/7 pic.twitter.com/kcvd8YtngZ — Mitch Leeuwe (@MitchLeeuwe) April 19, 2023

An incredibly interesting process.

Coffee Talk in real life

Before I am part of @togeproductions , I've always been a big fan of @coffeetalk_game itself. So in celebration for the release of the game, I made a little video that, perhaps, can be called an 'official' fan trailer?



Anyway, hope you'll enjoy the game on its release tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/O9KcM8zQ4j — Aul (@Aluxia_) April 19, 2023

Also, if you haven't yet, definitely check out Episode 2 of Coffee Talk!

Burning Shores details

Guerrilla continues to amaze me with the attention to detail they put into everything in HFW, including Burning Shores. Accidentally left Seyka on the Sunwing and was delighted to find there's dialogue for that exact situation 🤯❤️ pic.twitter.com/N04msZExkH — 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver 🏳️‍🌈 (@Author_MShaver) April 19, 2023

Apparently yes, you can abandon Seyka on a Sunwing as I found out completely by accident.

Kirby theme

The #Tetris99 33rd MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 4/21 at 12:00am PT – 4/24 at 11:59pm PT!



Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/jelZ1T3He8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 18, 2023

Don't forget to grab yourself a cute Kirby theme in Tetris 99 this weekend!

Kirby art

new kirby fanart (redraw of my old one) pic.twitter.com/vQru4XsnAB — xin (@kalijifan) April 17, 2023

Speaking of Kirby, also enjoy this adorable Kirby art.

Where's the cat?

👻 pic.twitter.com/UszmTzS6ZD — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) April 18, 2023

I don't see a cat in this photo, do you?

Peach

Peaches, peaches, peaches peaches peaches...

150 hours

Around 150 hours of work between the two stages.🙃 pic.twitter.com/MaYfQU7Enr — Gordon Zuchhold (@AffinityPlay) April 15, 2023

And it turned out great!

Tears of the Kingdom

Stunning!

Music time?

Sure, why not. Here are some more top tier tracks that I've been listening to way too much lately, starting with Accident by WOODZ. I don't know what it is about this song, but I really like it.

Iron Head

Rob Zombie and Ozzy Osbourne? Hell yeah!

The Government

For anyone who did their taxes recently and had a terrible time, this classic track from Jack Black will hopefully make things a bit better.

