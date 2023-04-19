Evening Reading - April 19, 2023

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 19!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp review: Modern warfare
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly review: Good to the last drop
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story review: A riveting revolution
- Atari unveils Pixel Ripped 1978 art from Tim Lapetino and Phil Noto
- Tesla cuts prices again in the U.S.
- Nintendo confirms Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Amiibo in the works
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie OST tracklist
- New LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets coming in August 2023
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals gets July 2023 release date
- Cult of the Lamb's Relics of the Old Faith update arrives this month
- Dieter Schoeller on how Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine came about
- Blasphemous 2 shows off new weapons & gets summer 2023 release window
- Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings call here
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk gets August release date
- Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript
- IBM Q1 2023 earnings results beat EPS expectations
- Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results in line with revenue & EPS expectations
- Tesla says Cybertruck factory tooling on track, producing Alpha versions
- Tesla Model Y was the best-selling non-truck vehicle in Europe and U.S. during Q1 2023
- Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 EPS down 21% from Q1 2022, despite 24% year-over-year revenue growth
- Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 profit margins are all materially lower from year-ago quarter
- Elon Musk claims it is 'lawsuit time' after Microsoft drops Twitter ads
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 315
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Creative
I've seen it all pic.twitter.com/tnpc5X1DVW— TNS | Rell 📷 TX Showdown (@RellFGC) April 18, 2023
Not only can you fight, but between rounds you can also play your favorite VHS tape.
The Many Dimensions of Kirby
Per the video description: "Shinya Kumazaki and Tatsuya Kamiyama discuss how they brought traditional Kirby gameplay into a 3D world with Kirby and the Forgotten Land."
Spooky ghost
https://t.co/RHmyQFkap3 pic.twitter.com/D9qQcZMoqb— シカクガング (@shikakugangu) April 19, 2023
This is so cool!
How to draw lava
Let’s draw lava! Start with simple shapes. See thread for more effect tips. 🧵 1/7 pic.twitter.com/kcvd8YtngZ— Mitch Leeuwe (@MitchLeeuwe) April 19, 2023
An incredibly interesting process.
Coffee Talk in real life
Before I am part of @togeproductions , I've always been a big fan of @coffeetalk_game itself. So in celebration for the release of the game, I made a little video that, perhaps, can be called an 'official' fan trailer?— Aul (@Aluxia_) April 19, 2023
Anyway, hope you'll enjoy the game on its release tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/O9KcM8zQ4j
Also, if you haven't yet, definitely check out Episode 2 of Coffee Talk!
Burning Shores details
Guerrilla continues to amaze me with the attention to detail they put into everything in HFW, including Burning Shores. Accidentally left Seyka on the Sunwing and was delighted to find there's dialogue for that exact situation 🤯❤️ pic.twitter.com/N04msZExkH— 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver 🏳️🌈 (@Author_MShaver) April 19, 2023
Apparently yes, you can abandon Seyka on a Sunwing as I found out completely by accident.
Kirby theme
The #Tetris99 33rd MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 4/21 at 12:00am PT – 4/24 at 11:59pm PT!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 18, 2023
Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/jelZ1T3He8
Don't forget to grab yourself a cute Kirby theme in Tetris 99 this weekend!
Kirby art
new kirby fanart (redraw of my old one) pic.twitter.com/vQru4XsnAB— xin (@kalijifan) April 17, 2023
Speaking of Kirby, also enjoy this adorable Kirby art.
Where's the cat?
April 18, 2023
I don't see a cat in this photo, do you?
Peach
Peach💘#princesspeach #MarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/JKjT63u0qV— Laia - ✨IRIDESCENT✨ (@itslopezz) April 16, 2023
Peaches, peaches, peaches peaches peaches...
150 hours
Around 150 hours of work between the two stages.🙃 pic.twitter.com/MaYfQU7Enr— Gordon Zuchhold (@AffinityPlay) April 15, 2023
And it turned out great!
Tears of the Kingdom
おひい様ー！#pixelart #TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/yKdfMZJtco— まこちちゃん (@c_mak0chi) April 16, 2023
Stunning!
Music time?
Sure, why not. Here are some more top tier tracks that I've been listening to way too much lately, starting with Accident by WOODZ. I don't know what it is about this song, but I really like it.
Iron Head
Rob Zombie and Ozzy Osbourne? Hell yeah!
The Government
For anyone who did their taxes recently and had a terrible time, this classic track from Jack Black will hopefully make things a bit better.
