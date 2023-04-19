Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - April 19, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
1

It’s Wednesday evening once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, April 19!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Creative

Not only can you fight, but between rounds you can also play your favorite VHS tape.

The Many Dimensions of Kirby

Per the video description: "Shinya Kumazaki and Tatsuya Kamiyama discuss how they brought traditional Kirby gameplay into a 3D world with Kirby and the Forgotten Land." 

Spooky ghost

This is so cool!

How to draw lava

An incredibly interesting process.

Coffee Talk in real life

Also, if you haven't yet, definitely check out Episode 2 of Coffee Talk! 

Burning Shores details

Apparently yes, you can abandon Seyka on a Sunwing as I found out completely by accident. 

Kirby theme

Don't forget to grab yourself a cute Kirby theme in Tetris 99 this weekend! 

Kirby art

Speaking of Kirby, also enjoy this adorable Kirby art. 

Where's the cat?

I don't see a cat in this photo, do you?

Peach

Peaches, peaches, peaches peaches peaches...

150 hours

And it turned out great! 

Tears of the Kingdom

Stunning! 

Music time?

Sure, why not. Here are some more top tier tracks that I've been listening to way too much lately, starting with Accident by WOODZ. I don't know what it is about this song, but I really like it.

Iron Head

Rob Zombie and Ozzy Osbourne? Hell yeah! 

The Government

For anyone who did their taxes recently and had a terrible time, this classic track from Jack Black will hopefully make things a bit better. 

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

