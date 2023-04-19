Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tesla cuts prices again in the U.S.

Prior to reporting its Q1 earnings, Tesla has once again reduced prices in the United States.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
9

Tesla has lowered prices multiple times in recent years as it looks to make its electric vehicles more affordable and get more on the road. Today, Tesla is expected to share its earnings report for Q12023, giving audiences a better idea of how well it performed over the past few months. Ahead of this release, Tesla has once again cut prices on its cars in the United States.

Specifically, Tesla has lowered prices on Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles, as reported by Reuters. The Model Y long range and performance EVs had their prices reduced by $3,000, and the rear-wheel drive Model 3’s price was reduced by $2,000. This is the sixth time that Tesla has lowered prices on its vehicles this calendar year, with the Model Y and Model 3 receiving 20 and 11 percent cost reductions, respectively.

A red Tesla Model 3 with a black roof.

Source: Tesla

The United States will soon introduce new rules for its EV tax credit program that makes them harder to earn. This is likely the cause of Tesla’s continued price reductions, as the company wants to increase demand for its EVs. Tesla (TSLA) stock was down roughly 2.5 percent on the news of its latest price cuts, falling to a value of $178.54 this morning.

The United States isn’t the only nation where Tesla has been slashing prices on its cars. China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have also received significant price reductions on the EVs in recent months.

With yet another Tesla price cut in the books, it will be interesting to see if the company speaks to the decision in its Q1 2023 earnings report, which will be released later today. For any of the news out of that release, as well as everything else going on in the world of EVs, Shacknews has you covered.

    April 19, 2023 6:56 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tesla cuts prices again in the U.S.

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      April 19, 2023 7:21 AM

      Friend of mine had a daughter name Tesla, 10+ years ago. Wonder if she regrets that now

      • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
        April 19, 2023 7:25 AM

        Didn’t a dude on here have a daughter named tesla.

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          April 19, 2023 8:39 AM

          Dunno. Shack search only reveals troll posts and I would not want that to change.

        • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          April 19, 2023 8:41 AM

          Yeah it was the guy who took the shirtless selfies in Canadian cold. He and others have understandably gotten pissed about people making fun of their kids' names (imo)

          • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            April 19, 2023 8:58 AM

            Solstice? Miss that dude. Don't miss his nips though. Didn't know his daughter was name Tesla, didn't she have purple hair?

    • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      April 19, 2023 7:26 AM

      With Model Y getting full $7500 credit plus no dealer friction, tough argument to purchase any other similar Ev at this point (I don’t own any EV)

      • Proximate Cause moderator
        April 19, 2023 8:33 AM

        Why my wife bought her VW EV, the dealer tried to tack on a 7500 market adjustment onto the price. Fuck those assholes. Stood out ground after they got all the docs together and they removed it. I hate that dealer BS so much.

        • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
          April 19, 2023 8:41 AM

          Yeah I know Tesla isnt the most popular but cmon direct sales no BS is pretty admirable

      • bozer legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        April 19, 2023 8:49 AM

        I hate Elon Musk but it's a fantastic car. It's fast, there's never anything to deal with, looks nice, has cool things to mess with. Really happy with ours from 2020. With this price drop we are seriously considering getting a second one. I WISH I could afford the model X.

      • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        April 19, 2023 9:37 AM

        Problem in a lot of cases is really the supply issues that other manufacturers have, if you’re interested in direct ordering and avoiding bullshit dealer markups.

    • SlingBlaze legacy 10 years
      April 19, 2023 8:51 AM

      Speaking of Tesla, I used a supercharger for the first time ever last weekend, after owning the car for 2+ years. It is expensive, nearly the same price as gas per km. It $19 for 250km where gas would be like $22 or so. Yet charging at home would have been around $3.

