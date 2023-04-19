Cult of the Lamb's Relics of the Old Faith update arrives this month Massive Monster will bring new story content and enemies to Cult of the Lamb next month.

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster had previously teased new content coming to the cult-management sim/roguelite hybrid in its Relics of the Old Faith update. During the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase, the Old Faith update was spotlighted, and we also got a release date for the new batch of content. Cult of the Lamb’s Relics of the Old Faith update will be released later this month.

The trailer for Cult of the Lamb’s Relics of the Old Faith update was shown during the April Nintendo Indie World showcase, teasing some of the new enemies and locations that can be explored in the new content. At the end of the trailer, it was revealed that the Relics of the Old Faith update will be released on April 24, 2023, across all platforms.

Among the content featured in Relics of the Old Faith is a new post-game story that build upon the base game’s ending. Combat has also received a revamp, as Massive Monster has added heavy attacks for swords, daggers, and gauntlets. New bosses have also been added to the game, sporting unique behaviors that will provide players with a new challenge.

As the name implies, Relics of the Old Faith also adds new Relics to use in combat. This includes Freeze All, Poison All, and Tentacle. The Use Random Relic will activate the effect of another Relic at random.

Relics of the Old Faith will be released for Cult of the Lamb owners on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC as a free update on April 24, 2023. Cult of the Lamb cracked our top ten indie games of 2022, and scored fairly high in our Shacknews review.