Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Cult of the Lamb's Relics of the Old Faith update arrives this month

Massive Monster will bring new story content and enemies to Cult of the Lamb next month.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Devolver Digital
1

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster had previously teased new content coming to the cult-management sim/roguelite hybrid in its Relics of the Old Faith update. During the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase, the Old Faith update was spotlighted, and we also got a release date for the new batch of content. Cult of the Lamb’s Relics of the Old Faith update will be released later this month.

The trailer for Cult of the Lamb’s Relics of the Old Faith update was shown during the April Nintendo Indie World showcase, teasing some of the new enemies and locations that can be explored in the new content. At the end of the trailer, it was revealed that the Relics of the Old Faith update will be released on April 24, 2023, across all platforms.

Among the content featured in Relics of the Old Faith is a new post-game story that build upon the base game’s ending. Combat has also received a revamp, as Massive Monster has added heavy attacks for swords, daggers, and gauntlets. New bosses have also been added to the game, sporting unique behaviors that will provide players with a new challenge.

As the name implies, Relics of the Old Faith also adds new Relics to use in combat. This includes Freeze All, Poison All, and Tentacle. The Use Random Relic will activate the effect of another Relic at random.

Relics of the Old Faith will be released for Cult of the Lamb owners on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC as a free update on April 24, 2023. Cult of the Lamb cracked our top ten indie games of 2022, and scored fairly high in our Shacknews review.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola