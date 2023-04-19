Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla is out with its Q1 2023 earnings results. Check out all the details.

Tesla is out with the company's Q1 2023 earnings results, and the stock is moving in after-hours trading. The EV company reported earnings of $0.85/share and revenues of $23.3 billion, with results coming in line with analyst expectations of $0.85/ share and revenue estimates of $23.3 billion.

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings call

We will be streaming the TSLA Q1 2023 conference call on our Shacknews Twitch channel. Stop by if you want to react to the news in chat.

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Here are the highlights from Tesla's Q2 2022 earnings report:

Cash

Operating cash flow of $2.5B

Free cash flow of $0.4B in Q1

$0.2B increase in our cash and investments in Q1 to $22.4B

Profitability

11.4% operating margin in Q1

$2.7B GAAP operating income in Q1

$2.5B GAAP net income in Q1

$2.9B non-GAAP net income1 in Q1

Operations

Cybertruck factory tooling on track; producing Alpha versions

Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in Europe in Q1

Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the US in Q1 (ex-pickups)

SUMMARY

In the current macroeconomic environment, we see this year as a unique opportunity for Tesla. As many carmakers are working through challenges with the unit economics of their EV programs, we aim to leverage our position as a cost leader. We are focused on rapidly growing production, investments in autonomy and vehicle software, and remaining on track with our growth investments.

Our near-term pricing strategy considers a long-term view on per vehicle profitability given the potential lifetime value of a Tesla vehicle through autonomy, supercharging, connectivity, and service. We expect that our product pricing will continue to evolve, upwards or downwards, depending on a number of factors.

Although we implemented price reductions on many vehicle models across regions in the first quarter, our operating margins reduced at a manageable rate. We expect ongoing cost reduction of our vehicles, including improved production efficiency at our newest factories and lower logistics costs, and remain focused on operating leverage as we scale.

We are rapidly growing energy storage production capacity at our Megafactory in Lathrop and we recently announced a new Megafactory in Shanghai. We are also continuing to execute on our product roadmap, including Cybertruck, our next generation vehicle platform, autonomy and other AI enabled products.

Our balance sheet and net income enable us to continue to make these capital expenditures in line with our future growth. In this environment, we believe it makes sense to push forward to ensure we lay a proper foundation for the best possible future.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Revenue

Total revenue grew 24% YoY in Q1 to $23.3B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items:

+ growth in vehicle deliveries

+ growth in other parts of the business

- reduced ASP YoY (excluding FX impact)

- negative FX impact of $0.8B

Profitability

Our operating income decreased YoY to $2.7B in Q1, resulting in a 11.4% operating margin. YoY, operating income was

primarily impacted by the following items:

+ growth in vehicle deliveries (despite margin headwind from underutilization of new factories)

+ gross profit growth in Energy business as well as Services & Other

- reduced ASP YoY

- higher raw material, commodity, logistics and warranty costs

- cost of production ramp of 4680 cells

- lower credit revenue

Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments increased sequentially by $217M to $22.4B in Q1, driven mainly by free

cash flow of $441M, partially offset by other financing activities, including debt repayments.

OUTLOOK

Volume

We are planning to grow production as quickly as possible in alignment with the 50% CAGR target we began guiding to in early 2021. In some years we may grow faster and some we may grow slower, depending on a number of factors. For 2023, we expect to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8 million cars for the year.

Cash

We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term capacity expansion plans and other expenses. Furthermore, we will manage the business such that we maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period.

Profit

While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied with an acceleration of software-related profits. We continue to believe that our operating margin will remain among the highest in the industry.

Product

Cybertruck remains on track to begin production later this year at Gigafactory Texas. In addition, we continue to make progress on our next generation platform.

Some interesting stories of note from Tesla's Q1 2023 earnings release:

Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 conference call transcript

Tesla's earnings results conference call is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Keep an eye on this article for a transcription of the earnings call right here.

Call starts on time

Elon opening remarks

Q1 recap, Model Y is selling well

Model Y success in spite of production and delivery issues

Worth pointing out that the current macro environment remains uncertain

Pushing for higher volume, larger fleet is the right move

We expect our vehicles, over time, will drive profitability via autonomy

Harvest margins in the future as we perfect autonomy

Cybertruck alpha versions being built

Completing installation of volume production line at Giga Texas

Planning delivery event in Q3 2023

Expect S curve for production ramp of Cybertruck

"Hall of Famer" Radical Product

Not made like other products

Megapack had its strongest quarter ever

As we've expected, stationary storage growth will exceed vehicle growth

FSD, 150 million miles driven in the beta

Data advantage that no one else has

Importance of training data for achieving incredible AI outcome

Focused on improving neural network training

Remains a constraint to achieving FSD

Significant purchases of NVIDIA GPUs

Still working on DOJO

DOJO could become a service for other companies too

Really think that DOJO potential is very significant

Wanna make and sell as many cars as we can

Continue to invest in growth as fast as possible

Elon thanks Tesla employees for doing an incredible job

Zach CFO remarks

Record vehicle productions and deliveries

Automotive gross margin decreased sequentially

Per unit costs at Austin and Berlin improved

Those factories are a margin headwind

Storage growth and profitability remain on track

Grow volumes in vehicles and energy at the same time

Focus on cost efficiency and working capital

Investor questions

How do you determine price cutting criteria?

Elon "we do our best to evaluate production output and macroeconomic conditions"

Zach "can't get into the details"

Second question, will Tesla Energy be bigger than auto?

Elon clarifies that it will be bigger in auto in gigawatt hours, not necessarily revenues

We are seeing faster growth with stationary storage than vehicle sales

Zach, we will get to a point where we provide battery storage guidance

Relative to the whole company, energy storage is still a relatively small segment

As the business grows and smoothes out, including our numbers more formally will happen in a few quarter

Next question, about margins

Zach says "in terms of margins, generally in the same area we have seen in vehicle margins"

We are aiming at mid-20 percent margins on everything we do

Next question about 4680 battery progress

Zach says the company is making progress

4680 factory in Texas will be 70% less capex than existing battery factories

A number of cathode material side efforts under way

Cathode precursor lower process cost described at Battery Day is being integrated into Texas plant

Structural pack concept 50% lower capex for the same output of gigawatt hours/year

Iterating the design of structural pack

Q1 was all about cost and quality for pack team

Altogether the pack team decreased costs in Q1

Next question, what do you anticipate 2023 auto gross margin will be?

Zach says "this is a difficult environment to make projections"

Regarding costs, there are a set of costs we do control, and others we don't

Most of the efforts are cost optimization in Austin

Similar story in Berlin, without the 4680 pack considerations

Aggressively going across every cost bucket we can

Logistics costs are now improving

Zach praises supply chain team

Commodities have been a pain point

Still at the maximum of pain of commodities in cost structure

Elon "it's worth mentioning that lithium prices have dropped"

Zach we expect commodity prices will drop by the end of the year

Next question, how has global ordering tracked since recent price cuts?

Elon: "orders are in excess of production"

Next question, specs pricing for Cybertruck?

Musk: "It's an incredible product"

A product like this only comes along once in a long while

Analyst questions begin

Alex from Piper Sandler asks "first question, Lathrop growth, when will that facility be close to full utilization?"

Zach classic ramp at Lathrop, but supplier ramps also a factor

We will that unlock latter half of the year

"Second question, on ability to serve other markets out of Shanghai, what other regions are you not yet serving effectively?"

Elon: Good question, there are many markets we do not serve well yet

The markets do add up to something significant

It's high time that Tesla offers its cars to the rest of the world

Next analyst George from Cannacord

"First, if you could discuss your FSD take rates?"

"Next, do you think you need to reduce your prices of FSD?"

Elon: tricky price in question, value of autonomous vehicle is enormous

That value is ultimately will be very significant

There will be a little two steps forward and two steps back

I think we will do "it" this year, says Musk

Elon wishes he has a crystal ball that could predict battery commodity costs

"We're in uncertain times"

Just my guess, stormy economic weather for 12 months, and things could get sunny next spring

Zach, not all EV components/commodities are super liquid

Small mismatches in supply and demand can cause temporarily large price swings

Seeing quite a bit of softening in the lithium carbonate market

Because of price spikes, more companies are investigating upstream sources

Lithium refining is a choke point, not supply, according to Musk

Lithium is a very common element on Earth - Musk

We will have the most lithium refining capability when compared to everybody else combined

Can other people please do this work?

Instead of making a picture sharing app, please make a lithium refinery

We have a lot of fish to fry, and we wish other people would do that

Deutsche Bank question... Emmanuel

First, pricing strategy

Second, for Zach automotive gross margin

Autopilot related deferrals are non-repeating issues

Elon - two macro factors that are tricky

Fed rates and economic uncertainty

Baird

How do you rate all other Tesla businesses versus the vehicle business?

Elon - DOJO is a longshot bet that could pay off in a very very big way

Solving autonomy will unlock a lot of value if it happens

"I think it will happen" - Musk

Pricing question again

"Every day we get a daily real-time update of how many cars were ordered and delivered" - Musk

I am not sure there is a company on Earth that has more real-time data than Tesla, outside of SpaceX Starlink...

We know how many cars were ordered yesterday

Our finger on the pulse is real-time and does not have latency

We look at pricing 7 day/week

On balance, our decisions are pretty good/better than the rest of the industry

Zach, regarding EV market share, we don't look at it that way

We don't look at it that way

It is about the car market

Not just EV market share

Gotta stop looking at it as EV vs EV

"All cars will be EVs" - Musk

We will look back on ICE cars as we look at steam engines today

Colin Rush from Oppenheimer asks "how much of the cost structure is variable, and plus/minus lithium cost variances?"

Elon - depends on what time scale you are looking at, most of the car costs are variable

If I had to guess, I think we will see improved costs from suppliers

Drew "we are already starting to see that"

Some of lithium prices are already trending the right way

Takes several months to flow into cost structure

Air expedites are down from the peaks

Attacking all vectors and becoming cost efficient

Second question on stationary battery storage

We are focused on ramping Megapack

We are being selective on projects that best fit our mission and objectives

Musk - we are making improvements

Improving the speed at which you can plug Megapack into the grid

Goldman Sachs, 2 million units in 2023 a possibility?

Elon - makes crystal ball reference for the 10,000th time on this call

If things go well, 2 million, which is the upside case

We feel comfortable with 1.8 million shipments

2nd question on opening up the Supercharger network?

Drew - as you may have seen we opened our V4 and Magic Dock chargers last quarter

Continuing to roll out those improved offerings as we build new stations

Balancing our ability to serve customers vs all EVs

Roll out to continue over the coming quarters

Wolf Research

Follow up on leveraging cost position mentioned in release

Can you give us a sense as to how far you are willing to take this?

Is there a margin range?

Elon - I think we may have answered this question a few times

It depends on the macroeconomic environment

Federal Reserve rate decisions affect consumer demand - Elon

Zach adds investing with 2024 and 2025 in mind

What happens to margins over the next couple of quarters only matters in how it affects investment plans for 2024 and 2025

We are planning to keep the business healthy, but don't focus too much on the near-term

The focus is to position the company best for exiting this macroeconomic time

Do you have a view on elasticity of demand?

Elon - affordability is a main factor

In some cases, some people can't get a loan at all

I think banks are not leaning forward in providing loans these days

There is quite a powerful story here, that Tesla is in a uniquely strong strategic position

We could technically sell cars at zero profit now, and unlock future profits with FSD revenues

Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley

First, good luck with the Starship launch

Now that you have gotten to know Twitter, what can you tell TSLA shareholders about how X app could affect the company?

It could potentially make it easier to buy cars - Elon

There is probably some benefit - Musk

Followup on manufacturing, 1913 Ford Model T prices fell another 70%

and a bunch of rival companies went bust

Is the recent cost cutting leading history to repeat itself

could this catalyze a darwinian moment in the EV market

"We really don't think of competitors that much" - Musk

Focused on improving service and making cars more affordable

We are making a car that is an asset that could be worth more in the future

Drew - "we want all EVs to succeed"

Elon "We are not out to destroy competitors"

Dan Levy from Barclays

First question, ramping supply at Austin and Berlin

How important is it to ramp to get better cost efficiency

Should we generally expect that you will produce at max capacity regardless of macroeconomic conditions

Elon - there could be a macro shock so severe that people stop buying, but outside of that we will keep making as fast as we can

Remind us what the margin profile of Austin and Berlin will look like compared to Shanghai

Elon - won't be as great as Shanghai, but we do expect to make significant improvements in Austin, Berlin, and Fremont

Final question, Jeffries

Longer term, I agree we should look at Tesla market share of total vehicles, is there a limit to developing global market share?

Elon - seems to be working well so far

We hear different feedback from customers, seeing growing pains?

Elon - we are always going to have growing pains

Sometimes service is behind sales, sometimes it is ahead

Tesla is growing faster than any company in history - Musk

(company did not grow EPS this quarter) - Asif

Best service is no service - Elon

The reason incumbents succeed and new companies fail is their ability to operate at lower margins

Newcomers succeed when customers are willing to pay a premium

In the absence of electrification or autonomy, a newcomer is unlikely to succeed

Call mercifully ends

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Tesla via TSLA shares