Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results in line with revenue & EPS expectations Tesla's (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results are out, and it hit expectations on the head.

With the first quarter of the year in the rearview, Tesla (TSLA) has shared its earnings report for the period. Interestingly enough Tesla neither beat nor missed expectations in Q1 2023. Instead, the company is in line with expectations.

Tesla’s Q1 2023 earnings report was released on April 19, 2023. In the report, the company shares that it made $23.3 billion in total revenue in Q1, which is essentially right on pace with Wall Street’s $23.2 billion estimate. Tesla also reported an $.85 non-GAAP EPS, which was precisely the estimate from Wall Street. Last year, Tesla made $18.8 million in revenue for Q1.

In the report, the company provided some insight into what it’s planning to do throughout the next three quarters of 2023.



Source: Tesla

In the current macroeconomic environment, we see this year as a unique opportunity for Tesla. As many carmakers are working through challenges with the unit economics of their EV programs, we aim to leverage our position as a cost leader. We are focused on rapidly growing production, investments in autonomy and vehicle software, and remaining on track with our growth investments.

Although it came in right at expectations, Tesla (TSLA) stock reacted negatively after the publishing of its Q1 2023 earnings report. Shares of the EV company were as low as $172.50 per share in after-hours trading, a drop from $180.54 prior to the close of markets.

We expect more information from Tesla’s latest quarter during its Q1 2023 earnings call later today. For all of the news coming out of the EV manufacturer today, be sure to visit our Tesla topic page.