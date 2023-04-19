Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to Tesla's Q1 2023 earnings call.

Today, Tesla (TSLA) will release its Q1 2023 earnings report, detailing the electric vehicle maker’s financial performance over the quarter from January through March of this year. After the release of the report, the company will hold an earnings call where executives will share further insight to its business. If you’re interested in listening to the conversation yourself, here’s where you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings call.

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings call will take place today, April 19, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and once the call is over, we’ll upload it to our YouTube channel. Tesla also streams the call as a webcast on its investor relations website, but requires you to provide your name, email address, and other information.

We also have a full transcript of the conference call in case you want all the information in text.

We’ll have a better idea as to what to expect from Tesla’s earnings call after the company’s earnings report is released at the close of markets, approximately around 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It will also be interesting to hear who appears on the call. Of course, CEO Elon Musk is the biggest question mark. Despite stating he would stop appearing on every earnings call back in 2021, Musk has been on plenty of Tesla calls since. With his ongoing business at Twitter, we’re curious to see if the CEO has anything to share today.

That’s how you can listen to Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings call. If there is any news revealed during the call, you can expect to read about it on Shacknews' Tesla topic page.