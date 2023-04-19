Tesla says Cybertruck factory tooling on track, producing Alpha versions Cybertruck production is expected to begin later this year at Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas.

Tesla shared its earnings report for Q1 2023 today, and included in the report are details on highly anticipated products like the Cybertruck. According to the report, Cybertruck factory tooling is on track with Alpha versions currently being produced. Cybertruck production is also expected to begin sometime later this year at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas.

Additionally, Tesla remarked that it’s growing its energy storage production capacity at its Megafactory in Lathrop, with a newly announced Megafactory in Shanghai. With these developments, Tesla further notes that it will continue to execute on its roadmap for products like the Cybertruck and other AI-enabled products.

We are rapidly growing energy storage production capacity at our Megafactory in Lathrop and we recently announced a new Megafactory in Shanghai. We are also continuing to execute on our product roadmap, including Cybertruck, our next generation vehicle platform, autonomy and other AI enabled products.

As previously mentioned, equipment installation for Cybertruck production at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas continued in Q1 and “remains on track” to begin production later this year. Tesla also announced a transition recently to “48 Volt architecture for vehicle electronics (starting with Cybertruck)” in its report along with “higher penetration of in-house designed controllers, cheaper, more scalable drive units and further innovations in the manufacturing process.”

For those curious about other vehicles Tesla is planning to produce, it not only lists the Cybertruck status as “tooling” but also vehicles like the Tesla Semi as being in “pilot production” at the company’s Nevada factory with the Roadster, Robotaxi, and others in development with their production location yet to be determined.

All in all, it’s reassuring to hear about the progress being made on Tesla vehicles like the Cybertruck. Until more details are shared, be sure to brush up on other key pieces of info in Tesla’s Q1 2023 report, including where you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings call, and coverage of Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript.